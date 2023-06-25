Home » Challenge for the next Government to accelerate the process of economic growth and development, affirmed Santiago Peña
by admin
The Ministry of Finance has an enormous responsibility for the plans that the future Government has for Paraguay, President-elect Santiago Peña said this Friday, through his social networks, after confirming Carlos Fernández Valdovinos as the next Secretary of State for the mentioned ministerial portfolio.

He stressed that the current challenge is to accelerate the process of growth and economic development. “I put all my hopes in Carlos, a great connoisseur of the Paraguayan, world and regional economy. The person who best understands the potential of Paraguay”, he affirmed.

He described Carlos Fernández Valdovinos as one of the most brilliant economists in Paraguay, who in turn expressed feeling honored by the invitation of President-elect Peña to be part of his cabinet.

“It is always a privilege to work from the government to build the Paraguay that we all want and that we all deserve,” emphasized Carlos Fernández Valdovinos.

Finally, he highlighted the need to return Paraguay to its privileged place, not to have good numbers in official statistics, but because this will mean an improvement in the quality of life of all Paraguayans.

