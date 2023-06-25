Congressmen who earn 37 million monthly denied rights to workers

This week it was a great irony when the 10 House Representatives from the Seventh Committee played games that did not show up to work to discuss the text of the labor reform in democracy, as our mandate says and in compliance with our legislative work and that resulted in the proposal file. People without going to work denied Colombian workers decent conditions and returned their rights.

As congressmen our function is to argue, build bridges, understand visions, debate and support actions that result in better conditions for the Colombian people who are the primary constituent, it is the workers and workers to whom we owe ourselves, not to large economic unions that for years have pulled the strings of this country to make precarious in the name of flexibility that the only thing that has led is inequality.

We understand that the search for social justice may not be a common goal, we also understand that changing the way everything has worked for years is not the task of a single legislature, and we also understand that it is easier to sell fallacies and misinformation than to debate. However, our convictions remain intact and we will present the reform again in the next legislature. The workers of Colombia can count on us to continue looking for a way to make it a reality.

A reform that had the approval of international instances, that was agreed upon, studied and worked on with total discipline and that responds to labor standards could not even be heard in the Commission, so the reform did not sink because it was bad or inconvenient. sank due to lack of quorum, that is, due to absence from work.

In short, what happened with the labor reform was quite ironic, but as a bench and as a government party we are going to work to balance the playing field, our commitment is that on July 20, when the second legislature begins, we will present it again, our convictions they do not change and we will continue seeking labor dignity, as one of the flags for social justice.