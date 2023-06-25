Home » MotoGP, Ducati domination at Assen: Bagnaia wins ahead of Bezzecchi. It’s worldwide reach
MotoGP, Ducati domination at Assen: Bagnaia wins ahead of Bezzecchi. It's worldwide reach

MotoGP, Ducati domination at Assen: Bagnaia wins ahead of Bezzecchi. It's worldwide reach

Ducati domain at the Dutch Grand Prix MotoGpon the legendary circuit of shafts. The victory went to Francesco ‘Pecco’ Bagnaia, reigning world champion and leader of the World Cup. He placed behind him Marco Bezzecchi on another Ducati del Team VR46got off to a bad start pole position and forced into one comeback race. Third place for the Spanish Aleix Espargaro on Aprilia, followed by the South African Brad Binder on Ktm (relegated one position after the finish) and by his compatriot George Martin on Ducati of Team Pramac, which had been the protagonist of one breathtaking battle in the final laps precisely with Espargaro.

“It was a Gara tosta, very slow given the conditions. We improved thanks to a change in the setting made this morning, I immediately felt better even if the conditions for the and they were really difficult,” Bagnaia told the microphones of Sky. “No one expected this heat, but we worked well because we were all at the limit”, added the Turinese. “It’s great, it wasn’t simple why behind they pushed so much – he said again – Only in the last few laps did I create a small plusbecause I was at limit”.

Bezzecchi was also happy, despite the fact that the start from pole didn’t lead to victory: “At the start I had a contact with someone (with Luca Marini, ndr) and wasted time. Then I was many laps behind Binder and when I passed him Bagnaia was too far away. But we worked very well over the weekend, it was fantastic.” Bagnaia now leads the world standings with 194 pointsahead of Jorge Martin (159) who still maintains a point advantage over Bezzecchi.

