Chancellor of the Republic of El Salvador and US Secretary of State Hold Meeting to Strengthen Bilateral Relations

Washington, D.C. – In a diplomatic meeting held today in Washington, the Chancellor of the Republic of El Salvador, Alexandra Hill, and the Secretary of State of the United States, Antony Blinken, expressed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two nations. Acknowledging the significance of the US for El Salvador, Hill emphasized the importance of their partnership in addressing key challenges such as security, migration, and investment opportunities.

“The United States is crucial for us; 90 percent of our diaspora lives here… And you are our best partners,” stated Chancellor Alexandra Hill, highlighting the strong ties between the two nations. Hill also stressed the need to deepen alliances and collaboration with the United States on various fronts.

Secretary Blinken echoed Hill’s sentiments, stating that the two countries are “deeply connected” and expressing his eagerness to explore avenues for further cooperation. Migration, the fight against drugs, inclusive economic growth, good governance, and shared values were among the agenda items discussed by the senior US official.

This personal meeting marks an important milestone in the diplomatic relationship between El Salvador and the United States. Earlier this year, on February 19, 2021, Blinken and Hill held a phone call where they discussed issues related to irregular migration, economic opportunities, strengthening democratic institutions, combating corruption, and promoting human rights.

Furthermore, in June 2021, the two officials met at a Summit of Foreign Ministers of the Central American Integration System (Sica), where Blinken highlighted the importance of robust democratic institutions and the fight against corruption in the region.

However, it is worth noting that the US Department of State has raised concerns about human rights issues in El Salvador in its annual reports. The most recent report, released in March 2023, highlighted matters such as arbitrary homicides, forced disappearances, torture, and government corruption. The report also mentioned restrictions on freedom of expression, limitations on media, and arbitrary interference with privacy.

Despite these concerns, the United States ambassador to El Salvador, William Duncan, has commended the achievements of El Salvador’s emergency regime in ensuring security and stated that he has not encountered anyone dissatisfied with the security situation in the country.

As El Salvador and the United States seek to deepen their bilateral ties, the issues of human rights and democratic governance are expected to remain significant points of discussion.

Both Hill and Blinken expressed optimism about the meeting’s outcomes, demonstrating a shared commitment to address the challenges and build a stronger partnership between the two nations.

