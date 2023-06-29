Change of government in Russia is not our goal

HomePolitics

“As states, we have committed ourselves to continuing to owe Ukraine something in terms of its security,” said Olaf Scholz. © Virginia Mayo/AP/dpa

Russia was on the brink of civil war with the Wagner Uprising. The Wagner mercenaries had risen up against Kremlin boss Putin. Chancellor Scholz makes it clear: Germany is not striving for regime change.

After the Wagner mercenary uprising, Chancellor Olaf Scholz made it clear that Germany is not seeking a change of government in Russia.

“Our goal here is not a change of government, a regime change in Russia. Our goal, which we are pursuing, is an independent Ukraine,” said the SPD politician before the start of the EU summit in Brussels. “We are not a party to what is happening in Russia,” he said. Germany can only observe.

At the same time, Scholz assured the countries on NATO’s eastern flank of support in the event of a further escalation. “In NATO we promised each other support. Any attack on NATO territory is a matter that we will answer together,” he said in response to a question about the security of countries bordering Belarus. Poland had previously announced that it wanted to further secure its eastern border because of the planned transfer of Russian Wagner mercenaries to neighboring Belarus.

The central topic at the summit should be consultations on further support for Ukraine. When asked about possible security guarantees, Scholz said: “As states, we have committed ourselves to continuing to owe Ukraine something in terms of its security.” Germany is already holding talks with its closest allies with Ukraine. dpa