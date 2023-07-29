Changes in land use can cause emergencies in Meta – news

Although they may have various causes, tragedies such as those that occurred last week in Quetame (Cundinamarca) caused by a torrential flood, began with the change in land use in the mountains, a phenomenon that is also repeated in human settlements in Meta.

The Cormacarena forestry engineer, Camilo Ramírez, warned that the affectations that generate deterioration, landslides and natural tragedies are basically produced by modifications to the use of the land for extensive cattle raising, indiscriminate commercial logging and the application of cultural patterns of distribution of the properties. .

“Human-made changes to the terrain have destroyed the vegetation, and if they are on slopes it becomes particularly prone to landslides during and after rains; felling alters the mechanical structure of the roots of the soil and causes the latent and lateral support of the slope to disappear, producing landslides”, explained the professional from the Corporation.

Currently there are eight municipalities declared with public calamity due to the risks of heavy rains, so the Environmental Authority continues to call on local administrations to keep their emergency plans active.

Expert technicians and professionals from the entity give workshops throughout the department to promote the planting of trees and the restoration of forests and ecosystems, preventing this type of natural disasters through environmental education.

Source: Cormacarena

