One of the most important risk mitigation works currently being developed in Pereira is the canalization of the La Dulcera stream, a work that in its first phase is 78% complete.

35 years ago, the stream was channeled through a box coulvert channel and now, due to urbanization processes, it has deteriorated.

“Here, 17 meters below us, we have the El Bosque and La Dulcera streams. Many years ago the development of the city sealed these ravines and developed on it and the channeling is deteriorated. That is why we take concrete actions, what we are doing at this moment from Aguas y Aguas is to build the works to be able to adequately convey the waters of the La Dulcera stream”, explained Leandro Jaramillo, manager of Aguas y Aguas.

Section 1, which includes phases 1, 2 and 3 of this intervention, is between two buildings and has an extension of 897 meters.

“With the construction of the tunnels, it will allow us to guarantee the channeling of the stream, extend the useful life of this water source, continue with the separation of rainwater from wastewater and continue conserving the planet,” said the mayor of Pereira , Carlos Maya.

This is a work that is executed with 50% of the resources of Aguas y Aguas de Pereira and 50% of the municipality of Pereira.

“Thank the citizens for paying the taxes and the aqueduct and sewage rate, because thanks to this we can carry out these works,” the mayor noted.