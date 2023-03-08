This Wednesday, March 8, vehicular mobility in the Campo Serrano Avenue between 23rd streets and Santa Rita avenue (22) in Santa Marta has been affected by a manifestation in support of governor of the Magdalena Carlos Caicedo who is ahead of a audience imputation of charges and measure of assurance for alleged corruption .

Supporters of the departmental president who went to express their support were located in the middle of the avenue and the vehicles have had to deviate along the hindering of the viadespite the presence of the Police and agents of the Mobility secretary.

The diligence judicial against the governor began this morning and was suspended until 2:00 in the afternoon. “I do not accept charges and I plead not guilty.”, expressed Carlos caicedo in the virtual audience to which you connected from the Megalibrarybefore the accusation of the investigative entity for the crimes of contract without compliance with legal requirements and ideological falsehood in a public document in some works of the city such as the Megalibrary, the Bonda CDI and Ciudad Equidad, as well as the Gaira Coliseum.

