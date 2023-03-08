Home News Chaos in mobility on Campo Serrano avenue due to demonstration
News

Chaos in mobility on Campo Serrano avenue due to demonstration

by admin
Chaos in mobility on Campo Serrano avenue due to demonstration

This Wednesday, March 8, vehicular mobility in the Campo Serrano Avenue between 23rd streets and Santa Rita avenue (22) in Santa Marta has been affected by a manifestation in support of governor of the Magdalena Carlos Caicedowho is ahead of a audience imputation of charges and measure of assurance for alleged corruption.

Supporters of the departmental president who went to express their support were located in the middle of the avenue and the vehicles have had to deviate along the hindering of the viadespite the presence of the Police and agents of the Mobility secretary.

It might interest you: Caicedo does not accept charges filed by the Prosecutor’s Office: this afternoon, hearing on the security measure

The diligence judicial against the governor began this morning and was suspended until 2:00 in the afternoon. “I do not accept charges and I plead not guilty.”, expressed Carlos caicedo in the virtual audience to which you connected from the Megalibrarybefore the accusation of the investigative entity for the crimes of contract without compliance with legal requirements and ideological falsehood in a public document in some works of the city such as the Megalibrary, the Bonda CDI and Ciudad Equidad, as well as the Gaira Coliseum.

You may be interested: Dates and times of the hearings against Carlos Caicedo

See also  Orbán's offer to the League

You may also like

[마음 상담소] A long, long night as if...

10 former FARC members charged with crimes against...

This “Promote Lei Feng’s Spirit and Pass the...

Solidarity: City of Dortmund provides humanitarian aid for...

“Tik Tok” announces the storage of Europeans’ data...

Rosenbauer restarts IT

Gardens of Secrets, composition and music at the...

Néstor Lorenzo uncovers cards against Korea and Japan

Israel: Thousands of women form human chain for...

Bitter memories of a woman complaining, with all...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy