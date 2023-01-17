Source title: Chaoyang District sends job recruitment information to more than 170 community groups “Quick Repair, Food Cleaning” is short of manpower

The Spring Festival is approaching, and at this time some migrant workers have to return to their hometowns for the New Year, and the labor market will inevitably be “stretched”. On the 16th, the reporter came to the Human Resources and Social Security Bureau of Chaoyang District. Ren Yifei, deputy chief of the Employment Promotion Section, was holding a folder to check the progress of employment security in key enterprises with Niu Minna, an employment service instructor. “Which industries are most in short supply?” Facing the reporter’s question, Ren Yifei blurted out: “At the beginning of the year, the jobs that are lacking are generally concentrated in industries such as express delivery, maintenance, security, catering, cleaning and housekeeping.” Ren Yifei said that Chaoyang District will soon set up special online job fairs by category, focusing on the industries of “quick repairs, food hygiene and cleaning”. The District Human Resources and Social Security Bureau quickly dispatched two human resources agencies, Zhaopin Recruitment and 51job, “We have collected and screened a large number of recruitment positions for ‘Quick Repair, Food and Clean’, and have opened special logistics and express sessions on the two platforms, and ‘Quick Repair There are 4 special recruitment areas, including Baoshijie’ special session and Spring Festival supply guarantee session, job seekers in each industry can check the information suitable for them with one click, the positions are more targeted, and the success rate will be higher.” The 4 online recruitment sessions have attracted more than 50,000 people to click and view, and received more than 30,000 resumes. In addition, the District Human Resources Public Service Center has also established a key enterprise employment guarantee mechanism to provide “one-to-one” employment services for key employment enterprises that have recruitment needs. Employment service instructors make phone calls one by one, inquire about the employment situation of enterprises, and carry out employment services. After docking, the employment needs of these key enterprises were counted, and the recruitment information was pushed. Through the WeChat public account of the district-level public service center, the municipal-level civilian employment supermarket, and the street and township publicity platform, a total of 2,463 employment needs were released. See also Baoji Municipal People's Government Portal County District News Yang Guangting emphasized that when inspecting the epidemic prevention and control work in Linyou County, he insisted on precision and refinement to improve the quality and efficiency of prevention and control During the Spring Festival guarantee supply, Chaoyang District once again launched the “job-reaching community, delivery to the door” activity, sending job information directly to the community residents. During this period, district-level employment service instructors have sent more than 3,000 jobs from 90 “quick repair, food and cleaning” enterprises to employment service specialists in 43 neighborhoods in two batches, and the employment service specialists forwarded the information to 170 In the hands of the gate leaders of multiple community groups and more than 800 buildings, the gate leaders then send the information to the owner group of each building. Metro is recruiting supermarket fresh food supervisors, Guizhou Building is recruiting catering servers, and Express is recruiting couriers… For your convenience, the recruitment information is made into a growth chart, listing the recruiting unit, position and salary range, and there is a QR code below , residents with job hunting needs can quickly enter the recruitment platform after scanning the QR code, choose the position they are interested in, and directly submit their resume on it. As of January 12, more than 6,400 residents have scanned the QR code and submitted more than 2,000 resumes. “The effect is good, and the next step is to try to cover all the communities in Chaoyang.”

In addition, the District Human Resources Public Service Center has also established a key enterprise employment guarantee mechanism to provide "one-to-one" employment services for key employment enterprises that have recruitment needs. Employment service instructors make phone calls one by one, inquire about the employment situation of enterprises, and carry out employment services. After docking, the employment needs of these key enterprises were counted, and the recruitment information was pushed. Through the WeChat public account of the district-level public service center, the municipal-level civilian employment supermarket, and the street and township publicity platform, a total of 2,463 employment needs were released.

