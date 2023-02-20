Alejandro Montenegro, the Deportes Tolima fan who hit Daniel Cataño, reappeared on social networks after the incident he starred in.

Now he made a publication in which he praised the club from the city of Ibagué.

“You have to feel, love and respect the shirt,” he wrote on his personal Facebook profile, accompanying the publication with a photo of himself as a child next to Gerardo Vallejo, one of the most iconic players of Deportes Tolima.

Vallejo wore the Tolima jersey for eight years and became captain and one of the fans’ most beloved players for his dedication and sacrifice.

For many fans, Alejandro’s actions were not the best, he does not represent the shirt and they do not validate the aggression committed, for others, it was a form of revenge against a player who, according to them, they qualify as a traitor to the colors of ‘Vinotinto and Gold’.

Who is Alejandro Montenegro a fan of Tolima?

The fan who hit Daniel Cataño (Millionarios player), is 21 years old, a fan of the ‘Pijao’ team, since he was a child. He has accompanied ‘Vinotinto’ across the country and collects money to travel and support his team.

From his social networks he sells printed shirts to go to the international meetings of the team, which he considers “part of his life”.

Some people who know him come to his defense and claim that it was all due to a moment of anger from the fan.