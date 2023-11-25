Chapando: Marco Rubio, liar, ignorant… or both (+ Podcast)

Recently, an episode of a Telemundo program featured legal experts discussing Senator Marco Rubio’s threats against Cuban emigrants who return to their country on vacation. The senator stated that those who do so could lose their status allowing them to reside and work in the United States. However, the experts interviewed on the program disagreed with Rubio’s claims.

The experts argued that the Cuban Adjustment Law, which requires Cuban emigrants to declare themselves politically persecuted in order to receive benefits and automatic asylum in the United States, needs to be changed. They highlighted the fact that those who emigrate legally through reunification or parole do not have to make that declaration and are not subject to the deportation threats announced by Rubio.

Additionally, it was revealed that a majority of Cuban emigrants who return to Cuba do so to reunite with loved ones and help them, not necessarily for vacation as suggested by Rubio. Many struggle financially and resort to various means, including transporting luggage for others who pay for their trip, in order to return. The experts on the program also questioned Rubio’s motives, suggesting that his threats are aimed at intimidating and paralyzing the trips of emigrants to Cuba.

The experts concluded that Senator Rubio’s statements are, at best, misleading and could potentially be used to support reinforcing the blockade against Cuba. They criticized the senator for his aggressive stance against his country of origin and emphasized the need for a more informed and fair approach to immigration policies.

Overall, the program shed light on the complex and often misunderstood issues surrounding Cuban emigration and the political implications of the laws and regulations governing it. The debate continues, as the experts plan to further explore the impact of Senator Rubio’s statements on Cuban emigrants and their rights to visit their home country.