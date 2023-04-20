Charges are brought against a motorcycle taxi driver accused of abusing a girl in Valledupar

Almost ten years after the events, the Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against the motorcycle taxi driver Argemiro Venera Arias, 43 years old, for allegedly sexually abuse a girl of 12 years in an invasion of Valledupar.

Venera Arias was held responsible for the crimes of sexual abuse and carnal access with minors under 14 years of age in the preliminary hearings developed in the Fourth Municipal Criminal Court with the function of Control of Guarantees of the city.

According to the investigation, the complaint emerged on October 26, 2013 when the girl’s mother learned about the apparent abuse of Venera Arias.

The woman told the authorities that her daughter confessed to her that the man would have taken advantage of her every time she was left alone in her place of residence.

Apparently, the subject based on the trust he had with the family stayed at home every time the mother of the minor went out to work.

However, other relatives would have noticed the strange behavior of the man whoand presumably he got nervous when I was caught alone in the house with the minor. A situation that was brought to the attention of the girl’s mother who in turn decided to talk with her daughter.

“According to the material evidence and physical evidence with legally obtained information, you overlooked this and it also takes advantage of the fact that the minor was alone so that there were no witnesses about the offense for which today she is deprived of the freedom”, recounted the representative of the accusing entity.

The abuses would have occurred for about two years. And after the complaint, Argemiro Venera moved from Valledupar to the city of Santa Marta.

In this last was caught by the authorities due to a court order issued by a guarantee control judge.

Argemiro Venera did not accept charges. However, against it has a legal medical interview of the minor, the complaint, among other material evidence announced by the Prosecutor’s Office.