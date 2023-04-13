Home News Cheap Petrol Scheme: Demand for data of registered motorcycles
Cheap Petrol Scheme: Demand for data of registered motorcycles

Islamabad: The federal government motorcycle Data of registered motorcycles has been requested from the provinces for the scheme of providing cheap petrol to the owners.

According to the report After checking the details of motorcycle owners, the data will be linked to NADRA to provide cheap petrol every month.

Balochistan has provided the data of registered motorcycles to the federal government according to which the number of registered motorcycles in the province is more than 5 lakh.

