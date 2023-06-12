Chemnitz University of Technology has joined the Bloxberg Initiative | TUCcurrent

TUC current

Prof. Dr. Gesmann-Nuissl from the professorship for private law and intellectual property law at Chemnitz University of Technology contributes her expertise to the international scientific network

On the initiative of Prof. Dr. Dagmar Gesmann-Nuissl, holder of the professorship for private law and intellectual property law at TU Chemnitz, is the Technical University of Chemnitz (TUC). Bloxberg Assossation for the Advancement of Sience and Blockchain e. V. joined. The association, which wants to establish a global scientific network on its own public “Ethereum blockchain”, was founded in 2022 under the patronage of the Max Planck Society for the Advancement of Science e. V. founded. In addition to the TUC, more than 50 well-known universities and research institutions worldwide have already joined, which are responsible for the operation and maintenance of their own network nodes (so-called nodes) on this blockchain.

In the future, research data and results will be able to be exchanged worldwide via this blockchain infrastructure in a tamper-proof manner and with the stamp of origin of the research institutions – a need that is becoming increasingly important in view of university and cross-border research networks and the importance of scientific data transfer. Established working groups continuously develop proposals for the technical and organizational further development of this network.

Gesmann-Nuissl, who, as a blockchain expert, recently also Specialist dialogue on blockchain by the Federal Ministry of Economics and Climate Protection has accompanied and also the Advisory board of the network “Blockchain Europe“, will primarily deal with the legal issues associated with such a network on the way to becoming an indispensable tool for knowledge transfer. In this sense, she will not only actively support its further development in the association, but is also happy to be a contact person for ideas and suggestions from science.

“Such an international blockchain infrastructure by and especially for science with the possibility of further developing it in various areas of application will not only significantly increase the knowledge gained in numerous areas, but also promote society as a whole and trust in science,” Gesmann-Nuissl is sure.

Further information grants Prof. Dr. Dagmar Gesmann-Nuissl, phone +49 (0)371 531-39233, email [email protected].

Mario Steinebach

12.06.2023

