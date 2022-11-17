original title:Chen Ming: Let the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China spread throughout the borderlands of Wenshan

On November 15th, a mobilization meeting was held to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party. The top ten spirits have been spread throughout the frontier Wenshan, gathering great power for the comprehensive construction of a socialist modern Xinwenshan.

Chen Ming, Secretary of the State Party Committee and Head of the State Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, attended and delivered a speech. Ma Zhongjun, Deputy Secretary of the State Party Committee, Governor, and Deputy Head of the State Party Committee’s Propaganda Group presided over the meeting. Li Chaowei, Deputy Secretary of the State Party Committee, Minister of the United Front Work Department of the State Party Committee, and Deputy Head of the State Party Committee’s Propaganda Group attended.

Chen Ming pointed out thatPropagating the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is conducive to further unifying the thoughts and actions of the whole prefecture, further clarifying the goals of struggle, strengthening confidence in development, and promoting the decision-making and deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Party to take root in Wenshan. Bloom and bear fruit.

Chen Ming emphasized,It is necessary to make comprehensive, accurate, systematic and in-depth presentations, and guide the whole state to consciously unify their thoughts and actions with the spirit of the 20th Party Congress.It is necessary to make it clear that the new central leadership group with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core is a leadership group that is deeply supported and trusted by the entire party and the people of all ethnic groups in the country. Keep winning new and bigger victories. It is necessary to clarify the work of the past five years and the great changes of the new era in the past 10 years, guide the majority of party members and cadres to deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, further enhance the “four consciousnesses”, strengthen the “four self-confidence”, and achieve ” Two maintenance”.wantClarify the new requirements for opening up a new realm of Marxism in China and modernization, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to better grasp the world outlook and methodology of applying Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era.wantClarify the mission and task of comprehensively promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to actively participate in the great practice of Wenshan’s modernization.wantClarify the new deployment and new requirements for the cause of the party and the country, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to grasp the key points and focus of work.wantClarify the important requirements of leading a great social revolution with a great self-revolution, and guide the majority of party members and cadres to advance comprehensive and strict governance of the party in the spirit of self-revolution.

Chen Ming requested,It is necessary to do a good job in the centralized publicity work with a strong sense of responsibility and mission, focus on the direction, pay attention to actual results, and organize carefully to ensure that the centralized publicity tasks are completed with high standards and high quality.

Ma Zhongjun requested,All departments at all levels in the state should attach great importance to it, cooperate well and ensure the propaganda work of the state party committee propaganda group. Members of the State Party Committee Propaganda Group must study hard, carefully prepare lessons, and explain clearly and clearly the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China from different angles and in different ways.

Members of the State Party Committee Propaganda Group attended the meeting. (Reporter Li Xiaowen)