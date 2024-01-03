Chen Wei emphasized at the city-wide investment promotion work conference: Use the spirit of “fighting”, the offensive of “grabbing”, and the energy of “doing” to go all out to achieve a major breakthrough in investment promotion.

Chen Wei Encourages “Fighting” Spirit to Achieve Investment Breakthrough

In a city-wide investment promotion work conference, Chen Wei, the Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech emphasizing the need to use the spirit of “fighting”, the offensive of “grabbing”, and the energy of “doing” to achieve a major breakthrough in investment promotion.

Chen Wei pointed out the significance of fully implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party and the Central Economic Work Conference, as well as studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech during his inspection of Zhejiang. He stressed the importance of establishing the “grasping development” spirit in accordance with the relevant deployment requirements of the Provincial Party Committee.

The focus of investment promotion should be on advantageous industrial clusters, emerging industries, and major industrial platforms. Chen Wei emphasized the need for innovative methods, pragmatic “strategies”, and precise “combination punches” for attracting investment, encouraging the use of extraordinary strength and striving to be the first.

Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor Li Jun also emphasized the need to focus on industries and improve the quality and efficiency of attracting large and powerful people. He highlighted the importance of tapping into the potential inward and strengthening overall planning to achieve new breakthroughs and results in investment promotion.

The meeting also featured the showing of a short film titled “Thousands of Businessmen Gather and Prosper Together with the City” and speeches from the heads of the Municipal Commerce Bureau, Jiashan County, Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone, Tongxiang City, and the Municipal Development and Reform Commission.

The city-wide investment promotion work conference set the stage for a renewed focus on attracting investment and achieving new milestones in Jiaxing’s development.

