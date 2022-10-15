Chen Wei emphasized at the high-quality development conference of the city’s service industry: to make every effort to polish the “Jiaxing Service” golden name card to create a strong city in the modern service industry



Yesterday morning, the city’s service industry high-quality development conference was held. Chen Wei, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the meeting and delivered a speech. He emphasized the need to thoroughly study and implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the high-quality development of the service industry, conscientiously implement the deployment requirements of the Provincial Conference on High-Quality Development of the Service Industry, and make every effort to polish “Jiaxing Service” Gold business card, build a strong city in modern service industry. City leaders Gao Linghui and Chen Lizhong attended, and Shuai Xielang presided over the event.

Chen Wei fully affirmed the achievements made in the development of our city’s service industry. He said that in recent years, our city has vigorously promoted the improvement and upgrading of the service industry, the scale and benefits of the service industry have grown steadily, the development of key industries has accelerated, the platform construction has achieved results, and the reform and opening up has continued to deepen. It has become an important engine for high-quality economic development.

Chen Wei pointed out that it is necessary to improve the position and fully realize that promoting the high-quality development of the service industry is a specific action to implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition on the high-quality development of the service industry, and it is a key measure to build an important central city in the Yangtze River Delta urban agglomeration. The meaning of promoting stable economic progress and improving quality is the inevitable requirement to better meet the people’s needs for a better life, and to further enhance the sense of responsibility and urgency to promote the high-quality development of the service industry.

Chen Wei emphasized that it is necessary to vigorously implement the project of helping enterprises to bail out and warm the heart, pay attention to the implementation of policies, speed up the construction of projects, and prevent and defuse risks. It is necessary to vigorously implement the digital transformation project of scientific and technological innovation, build a strong platform for scientific and technological services, expand new fields of information services, and promote the digital transformation of the service industry. It is necessary to vigorously implement the industrial deep integration development project, promote the deep integration of the service industry with manufacturing and agriculture, and promote the mutual integration within the service industry. It is necessary to vigorously implement the project of improving the quality of service consumption, develop quality consumption, promote diversified consumption, and promote safe consumption. It is necessary to vigorously implement the platform carrier optimization and empowerment project, make every effort to build a high-level service industry platform, deepen the characteristic development of strong towns (streets) in the service industry, and vigorously enhance the economic competitiveness of buildings. It is necessary to vigorously implement the project of cultivating and expanding the main body of enterprises, and increase the cultivation of leading enterprises in the service industry, high-tech enterprises in the service industry, and service industry brands. It is necessary to vigorously implement the reform and opening-up project of the service industry, deepen the reform of key areas of the service industry, and improve the level of opening up of the service industry.

Chen Wei emphasized that it is necessary to strengthen leadership, clarify responsibilities, strengthen overall coordination, promote the pursuit of excellence, strengthen support and guarantee, and form a strong synergy to promote the high-quality development of the service industry.

At the meeting, the city leaders awarded licenses to the top ten towns (streets) in the service industry, the top ten innovative enterprises in the service industry, the fourth batch of star-rated commercial buildings, and the leader of the service industry’s “efficiency per mu”; the Municipal Development and Reform Commission made a work report; Jiashan County, Danghu Street, Pinghu City, Jiaxing Science and Technology City, Zhejiang Fangyuan Electrical Equipment Testing Co., Ltd., and Jiaxing Yunqie Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd. made exchange speeches.

The meeting was held in the form of video to all counties (cities, districts), Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone, and Jiaxing Port District.