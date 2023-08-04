Chen Weiting fights for extremely fast transactions to solve customer pain points

The door to digital finance has been opened. Domestic brokerages have been actively promoting digital transformation recently. As the leading independent brokerage in China, Qunyi Jinding Securities announced the establishment of a digital center centered on “extreme speed, simplicity, and intelligence” on the occasion of its 35th anniversary. Behind the scenes The driving force is Chen Weiting, deputy general manager of Qunyi Futures Channel and Consulting Department, who leads a young team, and wants to be Qunyi’s strongest backer in capturing the “speed trading” business opportunities.

Chen Weiting, who was born in the Department of International Business Administration, originally planned to enter an accounting firm after graduating from university, but he did not know that he would be accepted quickly during an interview in a trading company by chance. , fly to the mainland next week.” The sudden offer made him unexpectedly start a life completely different from the plan, and he went to the mainland to work as the head of a furniture design company.

After returning to China due to family factors, Chen Weiting went straight into the securities industry and served as an investment consultant during the period. However, he not only dabbled in the securities business, but also became fascinated by the information field, and even learned to write programs. He loves cross-border challenges and “slashes” everywhere. “Although he laughed at himself as “knowing everything and being loose in everything”, it is precisely because of his extensive exposure to the characteristics of various fields that he gradually emerged in Qunyi. He stayed for 15 years and took part in this wave of digital financial prosperity.

The development of digital channels for securities companies has become a trend

There is no reason for the digital transformation of securities companies to stop. Chen Weiting observed that the development of the financial industry is becoming more and more competitive, and the sales channel has changed from the “one-stop shopping” that was demanded in the past to providing all services for investors on the same platform 24 hours a day. Therefore, Qunyi also made a big move to promote transformation this year, changing the name of the IB business department to “channel business department” to integrate securities, insurance, digital or even channels outside the group.

In 2020, an epidemic caused great changes in the stock market. The bullish market caused the proportion of young people who opened accounts in Taiwan stocks to soar. The “young stock gods” who are used to “seeing everything in the world with a mobile phone” swarmed in. Chen Weiting also lamented that even in restaurants You can hear the college students next door talking about investment, which shows that the backbone of the domestic capital market is getting younger. The birth of ChatGPT also announced the arrival of the artificial intelligence (AI) era, which made him more convinced that “digital channels are the most important. development trend”.

Digital products and services emphasize “user first”, which also reminded Chen Weiting, who used to work in a furniture company, of his past experience. At that time, he “read” aesthetic magazines in order to study how to display furniture in order to be beautiful and practical. Now he has transformed himself into Qunyi Digital The main members of the channel plan start with elements such as information system, speed, and simplification, and create the most convenient platform for investors to use.

“Anything, after you have mastered a few elements, you then ‘pick up’ it.” Whether he works in a furniture design company or Qunyi’s channel business department, Chen Weiting’s coup to solve the problem is to find out the user’s “” pain point” and solve it. He summed up his “three major observations” of young investors, which are the emphasis on making money information, familiarity with the use of electronic platforms, and the pursuit of “simple, fast, and easy-to-use”. Therefore, how to flexibly adjust UI and UX becomes the key.

Information Speed ​​is the Key to Competitiveness

Qunyi made an in-depth commentary on global financial and current affairs through the YouTube channel of “Qunyi Wealth Creation Viewpoint” through the program “Good Morning Qunyi”. Chen Weiting revealed that the team plans to build a Qunyi TV station in the future, and AI anchors will push important news in real time; Of course, no matter how fast the AI ​​is, “people are still eager to talk to real people on the phone after all”, so the company of the salesperson is also essential. With the combination of the two, we can achieve “human warmth plus the convenience of technology“.

“Speed ​​is power” has become the best commentary in the modern financial industry. Chen Weiting said frankly that as long as the transaction is one step faster than others, he will be better than others. Domestic securities companies have entered the era of information arms race. In the future, securities companies and futures traders will be in pursuit of information The “information company” of speed.

Talents from all walks of life create sparks for the team

With the rapid development of science and technology, how to take advantage of the young generation’s high sensitivity to the evolution of digital tools has become an important issue for securities companies. Chen Weiting likened that building a team is like “small entrepreneurship”. (Don’t be evil)”, I hope that the partners who work together are kind and positive, so that we can go far.

Talking about the team, Chen Weiting’s tone is full of pride. Among the current 30-40 members, there are three generations of “old, middle-aged and young”. In addition to the youthful atmosphere, the senior and Mesozoic members are also important, not only have high experience It can also serve as a link between the past and the future, and at the same time better meet the needs of elder customers.

As for the young “new blood”, he refers to the young talents recruited by the team as “work-study students”. Most of the “potential stocks” in these teams have also successfully turned into full-time jobs after one to two years of experience; it is worth mentioning Yes, the members of this young army are not limited to business school graduates, but a collection of talents from all walks of life, not only lawyers, traders, and even “science brains” from the Department of Physics, which bring different sparks to the team.

motto

Beneficial to others, self-interest, group benefit and win-win

Chen Weiting’s profile

Current position: Deputy General Manager of Qunyi Futures Channel and Consulting Division

Born: 1978

Education: Currently studying EMBA at Chengchi University

Experience: Trading, Consulting, Institutional Legal Person Transactions

