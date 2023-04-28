Chengmai Releases Assessment Measures for the Improvement of Rural Human Settlements Environment

Hainan Daily, Jinjiang, April 27th (Reporter Gao Yi) On April 27th, a reporter from Hainan Daily learned from Chengmai County Rural Revitalization Bureau that in order to effectively promote the rectification and improvement of the rural living environment in the county, the bureau adopted on-the-spot inspections , Comprehensive evaluation and the implementation of positive and negative lists and other measures, the implementation of the “January 1 assessment, January 1 ranking, year-end general assessment” system, the top three with monthly assessment results of “good” and above will be awarded 50,000 yuan and 30,000 yuan respectively , 20,000 yuan.

It is reported that the improvement of the rural living environment will focus on the villages and towns in Chengmai County as the main body and the administrative villages as the unit. By carrying out normalized village cleaning operations, the garbage in the villages will not be piled up randomly, and the phenomenon of sewage spilling and dumping will be significantly reduced. , There is no obvious exposure of feces, debris is piled up neatly, the environment in front of and behind houses and in the village is clean, tidy and orderly, the appearance of the village has been significantly improved, and a long-term cleaning mechanism has been gradually established to solidly promote the construction of a livable, business-friendly and beautiful village.

At the same time, Chengmai County will also improve the five-year action around the improvement of rural human settlements, focusing on outstanding issues such as “dirty and messy”, “sewage flow”, “dusty”, “livestock and poultry free-range”, focusing on rural domestic waste and sewage treatment , the toilet revolution, the improvement of village appearance, the normalization of village cleaning activities, and the long-term mechanism for improving the rural living environment, and fully promote the improvement of the rural living environment.











Original title: Chengmai released the assessment method for the improvement of rural living environment

Responsible editor: Wang Sichang