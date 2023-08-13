China Claims ‘Major Success’ in Laser Weapons

Chinese scientists have claimed a major breakthrough in laser weapons technology, saying they have developed a new cooling system that enables powerful lasers to operate ‘infinitely’ while preventing heat loss.

According to scientists at the National University of Defense Technology in Changsha, Hunan Province, this cooling system completely eliminates the harmful heat generated during the use of high-energy lasers, according to the website SCMP.com. does This problem has been a major technical challenge in the development of laser weapons.

With the new technology, these Chinese weapons will now be able to produce laser beams as long as they want. There will be no hindrance in their work and their performance will not be affected.

The team, led by laser weapons scientist Yuan Shengfu, said in a paper published on August 4 in the Chinese-language journal Acta Optica Sinica that this is a major breakthrough in improving the performance of high-energy laser systems. Is.’

“High-quality laser beams can not only be fired in the first second, but can also be sustained indefinitely,” he said.

According to the researchers, this cooling system has the potential to significantly change the face of warfare by increasing the weapon’s time of use, increasing range and target damage, and reducing transportation costs.

“Since the invention of the first ruby ​​laser in 1960, scientists have been excited to convert kinetic energy to laser energy for faster projection of energy at the speed of light,” said Yuan and colleagues. Dreaming of creating ‘death rays’ that can hit targets instantly.’

According to the scientists: ‘Unfortunately 60 years have passed. Different types of lasers have been developed but no high energy laser system has been developed.’

Chemical Laser (NACL) which used deuterium fluoride as a laser source, Mid-Infrared Advanced Chemical Laser (MIRACL) which used an advanced mid-infrared chemical laser, Tactical High Energy Laser (TEL), space-based laser (SBL) which used hydrogen fluoride as the laser source, and airborne laser (ABL) which used chemical oxygen-iodine laser.

According to Yuan’s team, all of these types of lasers have been demonstrated in test fields where MIRACLE has shot down supersonic missiles.

THL shot down 48 flying targets and ABL successfully intercepted liquid fueled missiles.

