[China Food and Drug Network]Small Video Big Publicity Award Presentation of the 2nd Guangdong Drug Safety Public Welfare Short Video Contest

China Food and Drug Network News On February 16, the awarding ceremony of the 2nd Guangdong Provincial Drug Safety Public Welfare Short Video Contest, sponsored by the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration and undertaken by the Affairs Center of the Guangdong Provincial Drug Administration, was held in Guangzhou . After expert review and online voting, 52 works including “Light of Life” won special awards, first prizes, second prizes, third prizes, excellent film awards, best creative awards, best editing awards, and best special effects prize. Representatives of various departments of the Guangdong Provincial Food and Drug Administration and units directly under it, the province’s prefecture-level and above market supervision bureaus, competition-winning units, representatives of universities, and friends from the news media attended the awards ceremony. Song Yongchao, member of the party group and deputy director of the Provincial Food and Drug Administration, attended the award ceremony and delivered a speech.

According to reports, the second Guangdong Provincial Drug Safety Public Welfare Short Video Contest has the theme of “Drug Safety and Guangdong Health“, and a total of 341 works from the province’s drug regulatory system, universities, industry enterprises and individuals have been collected. More than 6,000 people participated in Weibo topic discussions, about 3.35 million people browsed, and 1.67 million people participated in online voting.

Song Yongchao pointed out that under the strong leadership and unified deployment of the provincial party committee and the provincial government, Guangdong’s drug regulatory system always adheres to the people first and life first, and takes the comprehensive implementation of the comprehensive reform of drug supervision as the starting point to efficiently ensure the epidemic prevention and control of drugs and medical devices. Quality supply, becoming the first province in the country to have two technical routes (Kangtai inactivated vaccine, Livzon recombinant protein vaccine) for emergency use of new coronavirus vaccines, the number of registered new coronavirus detection reagents and production capacity both rank first in the country, drug safety special The number of rectification cases has reached a new high, and the innovation of drug and device supervision in the Greater Bay Area has been further promoted. There are about 240,000 certified production and operation enterprises of “two products and one device”, ranking first in the country; about 91 registered products of “two products and one device” million, ranking first in the country; in the past three years, the compound annual growth rate of “two products and one machine” production and manufacturing has reached 14.1%, and the total production and circulation has reached a trillion scale. The drug safety situation in Guangdong Province is generally stable, and various work continues to be at the forefront of the country, and new developments are constantly being achieved.

Song Yongchao said that the drug safety issue is a major livelihood issue and public security issue, which is related to the safety of the people and social stability. While doing a good job in high-quality supervision, the Guangdong Food and Drug Administration attaches great importance to guiding the whole society to pay attention to drug safety. Improve the public’s level of rational drug use, equipment and cosmetics, and promote the pattern of joint construction, co-governance and sharing of a drug safety society. It is hoped that this competition will be used as a powerful starting point for drug safety science popularization, to do a good job in publicizing drug science popularization, to further expand communication channels, to increase the intensity and depth of publicity, and to make drug safety publicity work more solid and effective.

It is reported that the award-winning works of the competition will be pushed to the Guangdong Drug Science Popularization Network (Anan.com), the WeChat public account of “Guangdong Drug Administration”, the WeChat public account of “An’an Science Popularization”, and media platforms inside and outside the province for exhibition. (Chen Hairong)