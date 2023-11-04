“China International Import Expo Continues to Promote Global Economic Cooperation”

Shanghai, China – In a display of China‘s commitment to open and mutually beneficial trade, the 6th China International Import Expo (CIIE) kicked off in Shanghai on November 5th. The event, which ran for six days, showcased China‘s dedication to economic globalization and its role as a facilitator of global trade.

President Xi Jinping, who declared at the previous CIIE that China adheres to the policy of opening up to the outside world, emphasized the importance of the expo as a platform for promoting an open world economy. The event welcomed guests from 154 countries, regions, and international organizations, with over 3,400 participating companies and nearly 410,000 registered professional visitors.

The CIIE serves as a bridge between domestic and international enterprises, facilitating market access for foreign companies while driving domestic economic transformation and upgrading. Over the past five CIIEs, 131 countries and international organizations have participated, launching thousands of new products, technologies, and services, with a cumulative intended transaction volume of nearly US$350 billion.

This year’s CIIE saw the participation of renowned German special glass manufacturer SCHOTT Group, which has been a consistent presence at the event. The company’s total investment in China over the past five years has exceeded 170 million euros, with consecutive increases in performance. The CIIE provides a unique opportunity for companies like SCHOTT Group to connect with the Chinese market and contribute to the country’s high-quality development.

China has continuously expanded its opening-up measures in recent years, with the Lingang New Area of ​​the China (Shanghai) Pilot Free Trade Zone being added and the construction of the Hainan Free Trade Port being accelerated. The government has also implemented various negative lists to reduce barriers to foreign investment and trade.

As an international public good, the CIIE contributes to the concept of a shared future for mankind by promoting economic globalization and offering development opportunities to countries worldwide. The event has become a symbol of China‘s unwavering support for free trade amidst increasing global uncertainties.

The CIIE not only welcomes exhibitors from around the world but also provides a platform for products and technologies to enter the Chinese market. This year, the expo showcased agricultural and food products from Ecuador and Benin, cutting-edge technological innovations, and various high-quality products from different industries.

By hosting the CIIE annually and making continuous improvements, China demonstrates its commitment to expanding opening-up and fostering mutually beneficial cooperation with the global community. The expo has become an essential event in China‘s efforts to promote economic cooperation and development on a global scale.

Share this: Facebook

X

