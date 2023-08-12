China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship: Reflecting on 45 Years of Bilateral Relations and Future Prospects

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson’s Remarks on the 45th Anniversary of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship

2023-08-12 11:15

Today marks the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship. The Foreign Ministry Spokesperson commented on the significance of the treaty and reflected on the bilateral relationship between China and Japan over the past few decades. The spokesperson also shared expectations for the future development of China-Japan relations.

The treaty, signed 45 years ago, established the principles of peace, friendship, and cooperation between China and Japan in a legal form. The treaty has provided a long-lasting framework for bilateral exchanges and has remained relevant to this day. It encapsulates the commitment of both nations to peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

Over the past 45 years, China-Japan relations have witnessed substantial development. This partnership has not only benefited the two countries, but it has also contributed to regional and global prosperity and stability. The continuous growth of China-Japan relations has strengthened economic ties, cultural exchanges, and people-to-people connections, bringing tangible benefits to both peoples.

At present, China-Japan relations are at a critical stage of improvement and development. The Foreign Ministry spokesperson emphasized the importance of Japan adhering to the spirit and consensus of the treaty. It is hoped that Japan will seize the opportunity of the 45th anniversary commemoration to review the essence of the treaty.

The spokesperson called upon Japan to maintain the political foundation of the bilateral relationship and enhance cooperation based on mutual benefit. To achieve this, it is necessary to remove any interference obstacles that may hinder the progress of China-Japan relations. By working together, both nations can build a Sino-Japanese relationship that aligns with the requirements of the new era.

The commemoration of the 45th anniversary of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship serves as a reminder of the enduring commitment to peace, friendship, and cooperation between the two nations. As they move forward, China and Japan have the opportunity to build upon the progress made over the past few decades and strengthen their relationship, ensuring a prosperous and stable future for both countries and the region as a whole.

