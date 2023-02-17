17.02.2023

A meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee chaired by Xi Jinping summed up the epidemic prevention work and said that China’s epidemic prevention and control had achieved a “significant and decisive victory.” The international academic research cited by the “New York Times” shows that within two months after abandoning the “clearing” policy, the number of deaths from the new crown in China was between 1 million and 1.5 million.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website) According to Xinhua News Agency, the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee held a meeting on February 16 to hear a recent report on the prevention and control of the new crown epidemic. Xi Jinping presided over the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting praised the CCP-led fight against the epidemic over the past three years. Pointing out that since November 2022, the government has “continuously optimized and adjusted prevention and control measures, and achieved a stable transition in epidemic prevention and control in a relatively short period of time”, more than 200 million people have been diagnosed and treated, nearly 800,000 severe patients have been effectively treated, and the death rate of the new crown has remained unchanged. At the lowest level in the world, “a major and decisive victory in the prevention and control of the epidemic has been achieved, creating a miracle in the history of human civilization that a country with a large population successfully emerged from the pandemic.”

The press release of the meeting stated, “Practice has proved that the Party Central Committee’s major judgments on the epidemic situation, major decisions on prevention and control work, and major adjustments to prevention and control strategies are completely correct. Huge.” The meeting also emphasized that the current national epidemic has steadily entered the stage of normalized prevention and control of “Class B and B management”.

Political situation |



30.01.2023



France cancels nucleic acid testing requirement

In view of the gradual slowdown of the epidemic situation in China, some countries that have imposed quarantine measures on incoming passengers from China since the beginning of the year have loosened restrictions. The French embassy in China announced on February 17 that France no longer requires travelers from China to show a negative nucleic acid test certificate within 48 hours before boarding the plane, and the spot check after landing is also cancelled.

Asian countries such as Japan, South Korea, and Singapore have also relaxed entry restrictions on Chinese tourists. A week ago, the South Korean government announced the resumption of issuing short-term visas to Chinese tourists. From this Saturday, China will also resume issuing short-term visas to South Korean tourists. South Korean Prime Minister Han Deok-soo said South Korea and China will increase the number of flights between the two countries from 62 to 80 a week by the end of this month, Yonhap News Agency reported on Friday. Last month, China and Japan resumed issuing short-term visas to each other.

“COVID-19 kills 1-1.5 million in China”

So far, the official death toll from the new crown in China is still very low, as of February 9，83,150 coronavirus-related deaths in hospital。But that’s just COVID-19 patients who died in hospital. And experts believe that hospital deaths may still account for only a small fraction of the overall death toll. In addition, China‘s definition of COVID-19 death is very narrow. A large number of people who died of underlying diseases other than “pneumonia” or “respiratory failure”, or patients who have not undergone nucleic acid testing, are not included in the statistics of COVID-19 deaths. This method of division and statistics has been questioned and criticized internationally by professional organizations including the WHO.

China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy Towards “Negative Clearing” The number of infections has exploded after China eased anti-epidemic policies in early December. According to a “Minutes of the National Health and Medical Commission Meeting on December 21″ circulated on the Internet, in just 20 days, a total of 248 million people were infected in China, and on December 20 alone, about 37 million new infections were added across the country. Bloomberg and the Financial Times confirmed the authenticity of the meeting minutes from participants. The intuitive feeling of many Chinese people is that everyone around them is yang. Canned yellow peaches are also suddenly in short supply. China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy Paxlovid rushes to buy antipyretic drug oximeters across the country Accompanied by this wave of infections is the phenomenon of people all over China frantically searching for medicines and buying medicines and oximeters. In many parts of China, cold and fever-reducing medicines are out of stock and in short supply, and some cities have implemented restrictions on the purchase of medicines. This also raises some doubts: Why didn’t the government make corresponding preparations in advance? At the same time, Paxlovid, an oral specific drug developed by Pfizer of the United States, is even more difficult to find. The Indian version of the generic drug is also being hyped. The familiar plot in “God” is staged again.” China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy The medical system is overcrowded and the official figures are completely distorted The tsunami of infections has also put enormous pressure on China‘s health care system, with images of overcrowded hospitals, dying patients, exhausted medical staff, long queues at funeral homes and crematoria – such images are everywhere. However, China‘s official data on new crown infections and deaths are completely out of touch with the real situation. According to official figures, only a dozen people have died of COVID-19 in China since the beginning of December. This is far from the public’s perception and the conclusions of some media reports from hospitals and funeral institutions. China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy Older people hurt the most Many media and public account articles pointed out that Chinese hospitals and clinics are full of elderly people recently (the picture shows Shanghai Tongren Hospital on January 3). As early as mid-December, foreign media reported that funeral homes and crematoria in Beijing and other cities were extremely crowded. Since mid-to-late December, many people have posted on social media the news of the death of an elder at home, and even the Chinese media reported the news that “the Republic lost 16 academicians in 6 days”. However, the Chinese report did not specify the cause of death of these elderly academicians. An article on the Netease public account said on December 24: “Nine academicians died in three days, and they couldn’t survive without medical care, let alone ordinary old people.” China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy Infection spreads from cities to rural areas Zeng Guang, the former chief epidemiologist of CDC, said at the Phoenix Finance and Economics Conference at the end of December that he estimated that the infection rate in Beijing may have exceeded 80%, or even higher. Zhang Wenhong, director of the China National Center for Infectious Diseases, also said at the end of December that the infection rate of this wave of epidemics in China has already been very high. Many large cities have exceeded 50%, and the Lunar New Year will reach 80%. According to a preliminary study jointly published by Shanghai Jiaotong University and the Shanghai Public Health Clinical Center team recently, this wave of new crown infections has reached its peak around New Year’s Day in 2023 in major cities such as Beijing, Shanghai, Chongqing, and Guangzhou. Rural areas will experience a peak in January. Compared with urban areas, medical resources in rural areas of China are scarcer (pictured is a sick old man in rural Ziyang, Sichuan). China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy Data analysis: Deaths from the epidemic will peak on January 23 According to the British health information analysis company Airfinity’s estimate in late December, thousands of people die in China every day, and millions of people may eventually die from the new crown (the picture shows a crematorium in Beijing on December 18). The company also predicts that the death toll from the epidemic in China will peak on January 23, 2023, when the number of deaths per day will rise to around 25,000. And January 23 is the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year. China after the major reversal of the epidemic prevention policy China announced “0+0” and many countries began to quarantine against China Chinese officials announced on December 26 that from January 8, 2023, nucleic acid testing and centralized isolation of inbound personnel will be cancelled, and domestic COVID-19 infected persons will no longer be isolated. At the same time, after the relaxation of entry restrictions, it will further optimize the arrangements for foreigners to come to China, and “orderly resume” the outbound travel of Chinese citizens in the future. This has caused some countries to worry about virus imports from China and possible virus mutations. Some countries, such as Japan, the United States, and France (pictured), took the lead in announcing the imposition of entry restrictions such as quarantine or nucleic acid testing on immigrants from China.

The New York Times this week, citing estimates from four unrelated academic teams, came to broadly similar conclusions: The coronavirus outbreak in China may have killed between 1 million and 1.5 million people.

Studies cited by the newspaper, including an estimate last year by Fudan University scientists using data from a previous wave of Omicron outbreaks in Shanghai, concluded that ending the “clearing” policy could overwhelm the health care system, killing an estimated 1.6 million people.

In addition, a recent paper by three scientists at the University of Hong Kong estimated, based on travel patterns and demographic data, that a surge in infections could kill around 970,000 people by the end of January.

Another post-infection retrospective estimate suggests that the outbreak may have killed about 1.2 million to 1.7 million people.

Both estimates raise the question of how many people have been infected. Jeffrey Sharman, an epidemiologist and professor of environmental health sciences at Columbia University, pointed out that if 40% to 65% of the Chinese population were infected (conservative estimates), and the death rate was similar to that of the United States, there could be 900,000 to 1.4 million people. Thousands of people died. Official estimates of infection rates among residents in many provinces in China are much higher than that.

(comprehensive report)

© 2023 Deutsche Welle Copyright Statement: All content in this article is protected by copyright law and may not be used without special authorization from Deutsche Welle. Any wrongdoing will result in recovery and be subject to criminal prosecution.