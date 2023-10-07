China Sees Peak Return Journeys as Nearly 60 Million Passengers Travel on Last Day of Holiday

The Country Ushered in the Peak of Return Journeys

China experienced a surge in the number of passengers returning from their holidays on the last day of the Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day holiday. According to the Ministry of Transport, nearly 60 million passengers were expected to travel today, marking an increase of 58.4% compared to the same period in 2022.

The railway sector is projected to carry 18.8 million passengers on October 6, marking a significant increase of 156.1% compared to the same period last year and 18.3% compared to 2019. Meanwhile, highways are expected to transport 37.996 million passengers, a 30% increase from 2022, but a decline of 46.9% compared to 2019. Waterways are anticipated to send 850,000 passengers, showing an increase of 95.6% from 2022, but a decrease of 40.2% compared to 2019. Lastly, civil aviation is expected to handle 2.24 million passengers, reflecting a substantial increase of 176% from 2022 and 16.9% from 2019.

This year’s holiday saw favorable weather conditions nationwide, which contributed to the public’s strong interest in traveling by car. As a result, road networks experienced a consistent high traffic volume. The total number of vehicles on highways during the holiday period reached 487 million, highlighting the popularity of self-driving travel for longer distances. It was noted that the majority of highway journeys ranged from 500 to 800 kilometers. The merging of tourist and family visits, as well as the combination of medium and long-distance and short-distance travel, resulted in the highest single-day traffic volume. Despite the increased traffic, the national highway network maintained stability and orderliness.

The peak return journeys reflected the enthusiasm of the Chinese public for traveling during the holidays and the country’s improved transportation infrastructure. As the holiday season came to a close, both passengers and transportation authorities successfully managed the surge in travel demand.