China Unveils ‘Hello China’ National Tourism Image at Japan International Travel Expo 2023

China‘s “Hello China” national tourism image was unveiled and well-received at the Japan International Travel Expo 2023, which concluded on October 29 at the Osaka International Convention and Exhibition Center. The image features a cartoon giant panda, colored letters spelling “Nihao China,” and an ancient seal with Chinese characters. The design embodies a vibrant and innovative Chinese style, attracting countless fans since its release.

The China Pavilion at the expo showcased stunning photos of natural scenery, historical and cultural landmarks, traditional architecture, and modern cities across China. Representatives from cultural and tourism departments, as well as nearly 100 tourism companies from 17 provinces and cities in China, presented unique tourism promotions and artistic performances to the audience.

Beyond the exhibition area, the China Pavilion also featured an interactive experience zone with various activities such as Beijing Intangible Cultural Heritage Rabbit Coloring, Hubei Shennongjia Tangfang Folding Embroidery, and Three-dimensional Panda Hand-painting. These experiences garnered a warm reception from visitors of all ages.

Notable guests, including former Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, House of Representatives member Hideki Miyauchi, and colleagues from the tourism industry worldwide, visited the China Pavilion. They expressed a strong interest in China‘s tourism resources, cultural customs, and the enthusiasm of their Chinese counterparts. They expressed the hope to resume tourism exchanges and revive the industry between China and Japan as soon as possible.

In order to expand the Japanese inbound tourism market and cater to its specific needs, the China Tourism Office in Osaka selected the “Top 20 Selected China Tourism Routes” for Japanese tourists from the various routes declared across the country. The website serving as a platform was launched at the expo, enabling Japanese companies to quickly and conveniently restart their product development business for Chinese tourism routes.

During the expo’s opening day, the China Pavilion presented exciting programs on the main stage, showcasing diverse performances. The Guangdong lion dance brought a strong Chinese flavor, the Manchu dance from the Liaoning Song and Dance Troupe showcased the elegance of ancient Chinese women, and the panda street dance added a modern twist to the Chinese symbols. The audience was captivated, resulting in continuous applause and cheers.

The Japan International Travel Expo is one of the world‘s largest professional tourism expos. The 2023 edition saw the participation of over a thousand institutions and companies from more than 70 countries and regions. The event attracted 150,000 visitors from around the world to Osaka.

