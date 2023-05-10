China’s first “single woman’s egg freezing case” failed to be pronounced in court in the second instance- China Daily

China Daily, May 10 (Reporter Wu Xiaohui) On May 9, 2023, the first domestic “single woman’s egg freezing case” opened in the second instance of the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court. The trial lasted for more than two hours, but no verdict was pronounced in court.

In 2019, the party Xu Zaozao (pseudonym) sued the Beijing Obstetrics and Gynecology Hospital Affiliated to Beijing Capital Medical University to court because the hospital refused to provide her with egg freezing services as a single woman. This case became the first general personality rights dispute case caused by egg freezing in the country. On December 23, 2019, the case opened at the People’s Court of Chaoyang District, Beijing. On September 17, 2021, the second trial of the first instance of the case will be held. On July 22, 2022, the court ruled that Xu Zaozao lost the first instance.

On May 9, before the trial began, the client Xu Zaozao (middle), attorneys Dong Xiaoying (middle left) and Wang Zhenyu (right) walked into the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court.Photo by China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui



On May 9, after the trial ended, the party, Xu Zaozao, walked out of the Beijing No. 3 Intermediate People’s Court.Photo by China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui



On May 9, after the trial, the client Xu Zaozao (left) and attorney Dong Xiaoying were interviewed by the media.Photo by China Daily reporter Wu Xiaohui



