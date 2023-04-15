Annalena Baerbock’s cheeky way of reading the riot act to the Chinese when it comes to Taiwan, human rights, Ukraine and environmental protection has backfired. The woman who represents Germany and has no idea about diplomacy has clumsily made every imaginable faux pas. She behaves in ways that one shouldn’t behave in China and stomps on the diplomatic floor like a bull in a china shop. The world should heal on the green-German character? She addresses topics that are taboo for the Chinese government. That’s not brave, it’s naive and bold.

China‘s Foreign Minister Wang Yi let Baerbock run aground at their meeting in the port city of Tjanjin. He smiled politely, but was firm in his answers.

Why should a 5000-year Reich be taught by Germany? The Chinese foreign minister makes it clear to Baerbock in front of the cameras that schoolmasterly teachings from the West are forbidden.