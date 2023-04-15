Home News China’s foreign minister corrects Baerbock
News

China’s foreign minister corrects Baerbock

China’s foreign minister corrects Baerbock

China refuses schoolmasterly teachings from the West

Annalena Baerbock’s brazen way of reading the riot act to the Chinese when it comes to Taiwan, human rights, Ukraine and environmental protection has backfired. China‘s foreign minister rebukes her.

Annalena Baerbock’s cheeky way of reading the riot act to the Chinese when it comes to Taiwan, human rights, Ukraine and environmental protection has backfired. The woman who represents Germany and has no idea about diplomacy has clumsily made every imaginable faux pas. She behaves in ways that one shouldn’t behave in China and stomps on the diplomatic floor like a bull in a china shop. The world should heal on the green-German character? She addresses topics that are taboo for the Chinese government. That’s not brave, it’s naive and bold.

China‘s Foreign Minister Wang Yi let Baerbock run aground at their meeting in the port city of Tjanjin. He smiled politely, but was firm in his answers.

Why should a 5000-year Reich be taught by Germany? The Chinese foreign minister makes it clear to Baerbock in front of the cameras that schoolmasterly teachings from the West are forbidden.

“These differences of opinion shouldn’t stop us from staying in touch. But this exchange should be based on mutual respect and equality. What China needs least are teachers from the West.«


