China Continues High-Quality Development in Key Sectors

Today, CCTV’s “Xinwen Lianbo” reported on a range of critical news related to China’s continued development in key economic sectors. The report covered advancements in the construction of the country’s circulation system, APEC economic and trade cooperation, mass production of intelligent connected cars, and more. From heavy data, it is clear that China is making significant progress and displaying vitality in various fields.

One of the key announcements was related to the international competitiveness of China’s circulation enterprises. The China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing released a report indicating that China’s circulation system has achieved remarkable results, with the international competitiveness of circulation companies on the rise. By 2023, 16 circulation companies will be on the Fortune 500 list, accounting for 12% of the total number of companies on the list in China. The country’s circulation network, which includes logistics parks and commodity trading markets, is also expanding, demonstrating the robust growth of China’s logistics and distribution infrastructure.

In addition, the latest data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed that China’s shipbuilding industry continues to lead the world in shipbuilding completions, new orders, and orders on hand. From January to October this year, China’s shipbuilding industry saw significant growth, with new orders received by China’s shipbuilding industry accounting for 67.0% of the world‘s market share.

The report also highlighted China’s deepening economic and trade cooperation with APEC economies. In 2022, the total import and export volume between China and APEC members reached US$3,739.08 billion, accounting for 59.7% of China’s total import and export volume. Furthermore, the report indicated that the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) has maintained strong and healthy development momentum, with more countries and international organizations expressing their willingness to join or cooperate.

Furthermore, the announcement of the mass production and application of intelligent connected vehicles signified a major step forward for China’s automotive industry. Intelligent connected cars that meet the conditions for mass production and are equipped with autonomous driving functions can now carry out on-road trials in limited areas after obtaining access permission.

The China-Laos-Thailand express freight train, which departed from the Chengdu International Railway Port, further exemplified China’s commitment to expanding its transportation infrastructure, seamlessly connecting China, Laos, and Thailand through full railway transportation.

The 2023 China Pharmaceutical Industry Development Conference also highlighted the pharmaceutical industry’s remarkable average annual growth rate of R&D investment of 23%, showcasing the continuous innovations and improvements in the industry.

These developments are a testament to China’s commitment to high-quality development in key sectors, further solidifying its position as a global economic leader.

