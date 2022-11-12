[The Epoch Times, November 12, 2022](Comprehensive report by Epoch Times reporter Li Yun) Over the past three years, under the CCP’s extreme epidemic prevention and control, many college students who can’t get out of the school gate are “raising paper dogs” in the boring campus. , crawling late at night, etc. to relieve the psychological pressure caused by long-term lockdown. However, some students were interviewed and warned.

Comprehensive Lu media reported on the 11th that many Chinese college students who could not get out of the school created a new type of pet “carton dog”, named their carton dog, and made colorful clothes and accessories. Dogs hang name tags, leash at the door of the bedroom to “watch the house”, or lead the puppy for a walk on the playground…

A Wuhan university student said that she also made a puppy with a friend and “tethered” it to the door of the dormitory. Passing classmates would see it, and some people would take pictures.

As for why the “carton dog” was raised, she said: “Because of the recent rebound of the epidemic and the closed management of schools, everyone’s activities have been delineated, so I hope to ‘have some fun’ and do handicrafts.”

When more and more college students started raising carton dogs and posted them on the Internet, criticism came one after another. Some people lament that this is the sadness of education; young people are addicted to fun and are “the beat generation”.

However, Xiao Jinsong, president of the Hubei Psychological Counselor Association, told the “Health Times” that for college students who do not have the conditions to keep real pets, carton dogs should be the best pets that can help relieve stress and help themselves mentally.

Students who raised carton dogs were ‘drinked tea’

Radio Free Asia said on the 11th that some students disclosed that many students’ “paper dogs” were confiscated, and the school’s “dog-raising” behavior was criticized by the school.

After the students who organized the crawling activities at Beijing University of Posts and Telecommunications were reported, the crawler group owner was “drinked tea”. News about the “crawling” of major colleges and universities on Weibo was also blocked.

The report quoted the analysis of the active humiliating blogger “Surfing Voice” as saying that these phenomena show the desperate state of many college students who are almost driven crazy under the control of the extreme epidemic. What’s even more tragic is that even such harmless passive resistance will be punished and criticized by the school.

Zang Zhuo, a young Chinese scholar in American colleges and universities, also said that, seeing the current situation of despairing but powerless resistance of these students who have nowhere to put their youth in China‘s disorderly era, the focus of condemnation should first be focused on the CCP’s totalitarian rule.

He said: Compared with the various humanitarian disasters during the epidemic, this is another thing that makes people particularly indignant and sad. Driving a group of young students crazy, seeing the evil of the CCP, no amount of condemnation is enough!

College students in many places gather to resist the lockdown

The epidemic situation in various parts of China has come and gone. Under the CCP’s adherence to the “dynamic clearing” policy, the campuses involved in the epidemic have implemented strict control. There have been many universities, and students are dissatisfied with the strict closure and control of the school, and there have been student protests.

At the end of September, students from many colleges and universities in Henan gathered to protest, demanding an end to the long-term school closure; on October 25, students from Tongji University in Shanghai were dissatisfied with the school’s transfer of negative students to a square cabin for isolation, and a collective protest broke out. Inner Mongolia has been closed since the beginning of October. Among them, tens of thousands of teachers and students from the Inner Mongolia University of Technology “shouted” for several consecutive days at the end of October to ask for the closure.

The World Health Organization issued a document in March saying that the epidemic has increased the global prevalence of anxiety and depression by 25%, of which young people and women are the most affected, calling on countries to pay attention to the mental health of people under the epidemic.

On November 7, Lianhe Zaobao reported that China, which is constantly implementing lockdowns and control measures, has vented and asked for help posts on the Internet along with the control measures, all of which show the enormous pressure the epidemic has brought to the Chinese people.

The report quoted Tan Gangqiang, director of the Chongqing Xiehe Psychological Consultant Office, as saying that repeated lockdowns and controls in various parts of China, superimposed on epidemic prevention and chaos, have repeatedly re-offended the minds of ordinary people, causing more people to experience anxiety and extreme reactions, including Antisocial and self-destructive behavior.

He warned that if the epidemic prevention chaos cannot be contained quickly, it will inevitably exacerbate social chaos, and the official must face up to the voice of the masses as soon as possible.

Responsible editor: Sun Yun#