Canyoning, not just an experiential practice, "In Valbelluna it can be a tourist resource"

Canyoning, not just an experiential practice, "In Valbelluna it can be a tourist resource"

Christian Da Canal (Engc escort) has clear ideas and does not give reason for the legal obstacles to the activity

nicola pasuch

07 September 2022

BORGO VALBELLUNA. It is not only a sporting practice, or an experiential activity in nature, but it can also become a new source of income and a new driving force for tourism in Valbelluna. We talk about canyoning. And this is the thought of Christian Da Canal, who for a year has acquired the qualification of canyoning guide of the Engc (the national canyon guide organization). This summer he led (and will continue to do so throughout September) numerous excursions to the Blue Grotto and, above all, to Valmaor, making this passion a real “rural tourism” activity, as he defines it, to enhance the valley systems of Borgo Valbelluna and the Dolomites.

«We have chosen to offer an opportunity for development to the territory and for tourism linked to the aquatic environment», explains Da Canal, «also given the delicacy of the issue of water scarcity. Canyoning helps to understand the importance of preserving waterways, but it can also become a source of income for the related industries that it could generate throughout the Valbelluna in the presence of complementary activities. The so-called canyoning consists in descending along a stream, overcoming obstacles such as waterfalls or large stones. In canyoning, these obstacles are overcome in various ways: dive, slide, jump, walk and so on. It is a fairly demanding physical activity, which allows you to combine real sporting activity with the exploration of a territory and the knowledge of an ecosystem ».

And what does the province of Belluno offer in this sense?

«Our territory is very rich in canyons. Some are of the highest standard. Many are better known abroad than here. This year, the first since I obtained the qualification of canyoning guide, I chose to dedicate myself to two routes: that of the Blue Grotto and that of Valmaor. Now we are working to make the San Mamante route accessible too, a route that is currently equipped for people wishing to do canyoning in self-sufficiency, but is not yet suitable for guided excursions ».

What numbers are we talking about?

«To give an idea, in the week of August 15th alone I will have met more than 500 people in Valmaor, including Spaniards and Austrians, who came here to do canyoning independently. The problem is that unfortunately there is a law that forbids the practice of canyoning throughout the Park. And there would be many, in canyons, in the province, not only in the municipality of Borgo Valbelluna (not included in the territory of the Park, ndr). Protecting is different from forbidding. About 40% of the people I accompanied this summer were foreigners. The fact that Valbelluna is an hour and a half from Caorle and Jesolo and one hour from Trento should not be underestimated. The potential is enormous: we can also intercept maritime and mountain tourism, of those people who, perhaps during a week at sea or in the mountains, want to experience a different experiential activity for a few hours ».

