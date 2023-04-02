Lots of savings potential: The climate targets in Germany are being shattered, especially in the transport sector. (picture alliance / Jochen Eckel / Jochen Eckel)

The coalition committee announced the resolutions after lengthy deliberations on Tuesday evening. FDP parliamentary group leader Dürr emphasized on Deutschlandfunk with a view to climate protection that the Greens had jumped over their shadow in the negotiations. The climate does not care where the carbon dioxide comes from, whether from the car or from industry. The previous sectoral approach was extremely planned. If this were allowed to happen, the climate targets would be shattered. Rather, more technologies and more market economy should be allowed in climate protection, said Dürr.

Nouripour: Energy and industry cannot compensate for what traffic causes

Green leader Nouripour, on the other hand, said in the “Interview of the Week” on Deutschlandfunk that he saw the transport sector as having a duty to protect the climate. The energy and industry sectors could not compensate for the emissions currently caused by the transport sector. In the end, of course, the transport sector itself must also play a key role.

According to the resolutions of the coalition committee, greenhouse gas emissions are to be checked annually. The government should only make adjustments if the data indicate that the climate targets for 2030 will not be met for two consecutive years – for all sectors together.

“Sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP”

Clear criticism comes from Greenpeace. Mobility expert Stephan told the German Press Agency that it was obvious that the results of the coalition committee made it even more difficult to achieve climate protection goals in transport.

Quote: “This is the sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP, an SPD, which in case of doubt then stands against the climate and for an old technology such as the combustion engine and more motorways, as well as a green party, which does not resist this superiority could or would.”

Klingbeil: Climate protection must not be an elite project

The SPD chairman Klingbeil warned of a division of society in Germany through climate protection measures. Climate protection should not be an elite project for people with money, Klingbeil told the newspapers of the Bayern media group. Therefore, ambitious climate protection also includes social balance.

This message was broadcast on April 2nd, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.