Home News Too little climate protection? – Controversial debate about decisions of the coalition committee
News

Too little climate protection? – Controversial debate about decisions of the coalition committee

by admin
Too little climate protection? – Controversial debate about decisions of the coalition committee

Lots of savings potential: The climate targets in Germany are being shattered, especially in the transport sector. (picture alliance / Jochen Eckel / Jochen Eckel)
The coalition committee announced the resolutions after lengthy deliberations on Tuesday evening. FDP parliamentary group leader Dürr emphasized on Deutschlandfunk with a view to climate protection that the Greens had jumped over their shadow in the negotiations. The climate does not care where the carbon dioxide comes from, whether from the car or from industry. The previous sectoral approach was extremely planned. If this were allowed to happen, the climate targets would be shattered. Rather, more technologies and more market economy should be allowed in climate protection, said Dürr.

Nouripour: Energy and industry cannot compensate for what traffic causes

Green leader Nouripour, on the other hand, said in the “Interview of the Week” on Deutschlandfunk that he saw the transport sector as having a duty to protect the climate. The energy and industry sectors could not compensate for the emissions currently caused by the transport sector. In the end, of course, the transport sector itself must also play a key role.

According to the resolutions of the coalition committee, greenhouse gas emissions are to be checked annually. The government should only make adjustments if the data indicate that the climate targets for 2030 will not be met for two consecutive years – for all sectors together.

“Sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP”

Clear criticism comes from Greenpeace. Mobility expert Stephan told the German Press Agency that it was obvious that the results of the coalition committee made it even more difficult to achieve climate protection goals in transport.

See also  Tibetan military and civilian work together to protect the plateau ecology and build a green development pattern documentary-Ministry of National Defense of the People's Republic of China

Quote: “This is the sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP, an SPD, which in case of doubt then stands against the climate and for an old technology such as the combustion engine and more motorways, as well as a green party, which does not resist this superiority could or would.”

Klingbeil: Climate protection must not be an elite project

The SPD chairman Klingbeil warned of a division of society in Germany through climate protection measures. Climate protection should not be an elite project for people with money, Klingbeil told the newspapers of the Bayern media group. Therefore, ambitious climate protection also includes social balance.

This message was broadcast on April 2nd, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.

You may also like

Nastya Kamenskikh showed the painful process of her...

Kaleidoscope

First aid, Councilor Doria: “With the latest decree,...

Event message to Kerem Kınık after the reaction...

“I would like Martín Elías to be alive...

Suzhou ushers in the peak of sacrifice and...

The “Greater Albania” project | Geopolitical News

English ban comes from right-wing prime minister

Why is vinegar so effective for cleaning?

red/Ramsberg| No “waste-free” project at Rothsee

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy