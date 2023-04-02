Nouripour: Energy and industry cannot compensate for what traffic causes
According to the resolutions of the coalition committee, greenhouse gas emissions are to be checked annually. The government should only make adjustments if the data indicate that the climate targets for 2030 will not be met for two consecutive years – for all sectors together.
“Sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP”
Clear criticism comes from Greenpeace. Mobility expert Stephan told the German Press Agency that it was obvious that the results of the coalition committee made it even more difficult to achieve climate protection goals in transport.
Quote: “This is the sad success of the obstinate blockade of the FDP, an SPD, which in case of doubt then stands against the climate and for an old technology such as the combustion engine and more motorways, as well as a green party, which does not resist this superiority could or would.”
Klingbeil: Climate protection must not be an elite project
This message was broadcast on April 2nd, 2023 on Deutschlandfunk.