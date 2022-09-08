Fat liver? Here’s how to solve the problem quickly: information on this pathology and possible solutions.

Many people can unfortunately suffer from steatosismore commonly known as fat liver; this type of disease is caused by the accumulation of fats, triglycerides, inside the liver, which in severe cases even prevents the liver from disposing of them.

But how then to treat steatosis, and perhaps preferably act in advance with an important preventive work? Here are the details about it and the possible solutions.

Fat liver? Here’s how to fix it quickly: details and possible solutions

In medical terms, as reported by the Humanitas website, steatosis affects the liver cells, where there is an abnormal accumulation of triglycerides; usually, fatty liver is a condition that is faced between 40 and 60 years of agealthough the incidence also increases among the youngest.

There are usually no symptoms, although the accumulation of fat in the liver cells can also lead to a functional overload of the liver; a diet rich in fat, perhaps combined with alcohol abuse, can lead to this problem with various inflammations and more.

Among other causes, as reported, also elevated blood triglyceride and cholesterol levelssuffer from type II diabetes, being anemic; or again the use of certain drugs, hormonal imbalances, vitamin B12 deficiency, carnitine deficiencyrapid weight loss, overexertion and prolonged fasting.

The pathology is usually characterized by pain in the belly in the upper right side, which however can also be associated with other disorders; it can also evolve asymptomatically, however, creating damage.

Always as emphasized by Humanitas, it is important to work on prevention, following a low-fat diet and reducing the consumption of alcohol, eating fruits, vegetables and fish several times and maintaining a healthy lifestyle with constant and moderate physical activity.

For the treatments, on the other hand, we act by changing the diet as there is no real drug treatment; it is useful to reduce fats, alcohol and sugars, as well as the consumption of red meat and dairy products, instead integrating more fruit, vegetables and cereals.