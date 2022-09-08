Let the development team provide a beginner’s guide to help you get ready for this free online RPG action-adventure journey

One of the longest-running and continuously evolving video game franchises, Phantasy Star has impacted the lives of many players and inspired many to come. This series of journeys will continue to the end, and today, we are delighted to announce that our action RPG, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, is coming to PS4 on August 31st! If you’re new to the series, let me use the following getting started guide to help you get started quickly.

A Brief History of Futuristic RPG Series

Phantasy Star has changed over the past 30 years, but some concepts remain. Originally developed for the Sega Master System console, it was first released in 1987. These single-player RPG works eventually developed into four parts, although most of them are set in the same planetary system, but each work can be experienced as an independent adventure game for players. The inclusion of sci-fi and classic fantasy themes made these works unique for their time. Players can travel through multiple planets, explore dungeons, and fight terrifying enemies. The quartet also received high praise for gameplay and visual presentation.

In 2000, the series spawned one of the first console games to feature online multiplayer: Phantasy Star Online. With a unique team system and PvE combat gameplay, this game has become one of the best online game pioneers in the console market. Launched in 2006, Phantasy Star Universe continues the tradition of each entry in the series featuring new backgrounds and stories, while developing its own signature sci-fi combat. Finally, in 2012, Phantasy Star Online 2 launched its own exciting interstellar journey.

new century

August 31 marks the launch day of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis on PS4. This is a huge update, with a complete overhaul of the game system and graphics engine, and the scope of exploration has changed from a focused nature to a true open world, set 1,000 years after the events of PSO2, with a new story and cast of characters.

Players of New Genesis will still be able to share their PSO2 characters through an in-game device, and explore their content in the world of the original at their leisure. This makes New Genesis an ideal entry point for new players, with access to two games at once. Plus, you don’t need a Playstation Plus subscription to play New Genesis on PS4 because it’s all free to play!

New Genesis: Fight and explore solo or with friends

Like its predecessors, New Genesis is centered on exciting story-driven missions and intense real-time continuous combat, allowing players to explore and battle through the landscape of Planet Halfa.

While solo expeditions are fun enough, New Genesis is also great for traveling with friends and others, allowing players to form teams of up to four and play in “exploration areas” that can hold up to 32 players at a time. In addition, there are “emergency missions” where enemies and bosses are entrenched, and up to 2 teams or 8 players can participate together.

Speaking of team dynamics, there’s no typical healer, tank, and two damage classes here because there’s no need. While some classes do have the ability to support others (such as damage or defense buffs, or spot healing), there is no strict role designation in New Genesis.

Additionally, players do not gain skill points or abilities purely for leveling up. To add points to your skill tree, travel to Trainia and Cocoons to conquer enemies there and solve puzzles in a simulated environment. These can be done in teams, and can be repeated for in-game currency and experience (but no additional skill points will be earned after completing the mission for the first time). You can also create teams for on-demand emergency missions (aka “trigger missions”), which can be accessed from “mission counters” in any of the three major cities.

Finally, areas in New Genesis are divided into blocks and rooms, and you can teleport to a friend’s area or city block, or create a “private room” that only you and your friend can enter. The “Exploration Area” can accommodate up to 32 players, while the “Battle Area” allows up to 8 players to enter.

Dynamic interactions and quests in New Genesis

While there are NPC-provided quests in all three major cities, much of the experience players gain in New Genesis comes from the dynamic interactions that take place on the ground. Urgent trials come up frequently, and these can lead to situations such as defending downed planes and working alongside other players to destroy powerful foes. When a storm hits, it can wreak havoc on the landscape and cause the Gigantix, a super-strong enemy, that you’ll need several players to help you deal with. Rewards for defeating enemies include in-game currency, experience, weapons and mechs (high-powered or rare), and materials to enhance equipment. Some enemies in certain locations even drop decorations that can be used to further customize your character.

Profession

Players have 9 primary classes to choose from, plus 1 secondary class to support your personal play style and goals. If you like to go hand in hand with the enemy, try the Fighter/Hunter combo. Prefer to cast spells from a distance? Then try the Warlock/Elementalist combo. Want to switch combinations? Then head over to a career counter in any major city and switch careers as you see fit. There are 17 weapon types in the game, and all classes except the new class Waker have several weapons to choose from. Skill trees for each class also allow players to customize active and passive skills to match your play style and preferred weapon types.

New Magic in New Genesis: Photon Skills and Abilities

The game has Photon Skills (PA) or spells available to players, providing players with a range of options during combat. Photon skills vary depending on the weapon the player chooses, and the weapon selection depends on the player’s class.

Change weapons in battle for more fun. Want to hit the enemy like a fighter, and then add a perfect uppercut? Then put on the gloves and slam the enemy, and then resort to Thousand Blows PA. Is the enemy still alive? Then switch to dual daggers and use Quick Gash to generate tornadoes. The fighter profession has double-edged swords, double daggers and gloves to use, and there are as many as 6 weapons on the “Weapon Panel” that can be quickly switched and used in fierce battles.

Some classes use spell energy rather than photon skills, some of which can be cast from a safe distance, while others target close-range enemy attacks. As a warlock, players can use long staff or guides to cast spells, all of which are linked to certain elements.

Use your staff to cast Grants, summon a lightsaber to attack your opponent, and use your Gimegid to unleash dark photons on approaching enemies. Casting elemental spells has another advantage in addition to the damage, since many enemies have elemental weaknesses. Using the spells that restrain their elemental weaknesses to deal with the enemy can cause “elemental status abnormality”, making the enemy temporarily unresponsive. Other players will thank you very much, because during that time, they can damage enemies as they please without fear of retaliation. In addition, aiming at the weak point of the enemy to attack, it can also increase the damage and cause abnormal physical condition.

Welcome to Halfa

PS4 players will find that there are 3 major areas on the planet Halfa to explore: Aelio, Retem and Kvaris.

Aelio is lush and green, full of picturesque mountains and valleys – as well as the remains of an enemy-infested laboratory and Mount Macunas.

The Retem area is a harsh desert landscape. Quicksand surrounds the large pyramid building, and there is a large mountain to the southwest. The various domesticated animals that inhabit this area like to congregate near the few oases in the area.

In stark contrast to the hot desert is the freezing cold of the Kvaris area, which has been open for players to explore since June 2022. Snow provides players with a new form of transportation – floatboards or snowboards, and the area is also littered with sporadic jumps and speed boards. West of Kvaris is the deadly Rayjord Gorge, where players not only have to avoid dangerous enemies, but also risk freezing to death in extremely low temperatures. When the most dangerous enemies in this area, the ancient predators, occasionally appear, players need to work together with the help of others (up to 32 players in total) to deal with them. If players can survive these environmental shocks and powerful enemy threats, they will be rewarded relatively handsomely.

There’s more to discover, so don’t forget to check it out on your calendar. When Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis launches on August 31st, take time to experience it on Playstation 4!

