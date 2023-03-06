Dai Bin, a member of the CPPCC National Committee and president of the China Tourism Academy, said yesterday (March 4): Chinese passports are getting more and more valuable, and they have signed visa-free agreements with 150 countries. It was ridiculed by netizens, saying that the attributive “diplomatic” needs to be added before “passport”.

Dai Bin told the media at the press conference of the first “committee channel” of the two sessions that China has signed mutual visa exemption agreements with 150 countries. “It can be said that the gold content of Chinese passports is getting higher and higher. There are more and more destinations.”

The remarks were ridiculed by netizens.

“Adventure around the world!”; “Need to add an attributive! Diplomatic passport”; “Read more books, see more of the world, don’t just believe in anything…”

At present, Weibo has launched a “comment selection” on the topic of “Chinese passports are getting more and more valuable”, and thousands of comments have been clicked, but there is nothing.

According to the first-quarter global passport rankings released by Henley & Partners consulting company on January 19, 2023, the Heinz index of Chinese passports is 81, ranking 66th among 108 countries and regions with the same rank (some with the same rank). Visa-free travel to 80 countries and regions, including visa-free and visa-on-arrival. The Hong Kong passport ranks 19th, allowing visa-free travel to 171 countries and regions; the Taiwan passport ranks 35th, allowing visa-free travel to 145 countries and regions.

Japan is still ranked first, with ordinary passports allowing visa-free access to 193 countries and regions. The Japanese passport has been ranked first for five consecutive years.

Editor in charge: He Jingtian

This article or program is edited and produced by Voice of Hope. Please indicate Voice of Hope and include the original title and link when reprinting.