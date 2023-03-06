06.03.2023

The U.S. military is evaluating how much time Ukrainian pilots will need to learn to fly U.S. warplanes, including the F-16, according to CNN and Reuters reports. However, U.S. Deputy Defense Secretary Colin Carr said training Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 would take too long and be too expensive to be the best way to spend money.

(Voice of Deutsche Welle Chinese Network) According to CNN, citing three sources, two Ukrainian pilots are using a U.S. simulator at a U.S. military base in Tucson, Arizona, and accept how long it will take to learn to fly U.S. fighter jets. Evaluate. A Defense Department official told reporters that this was part of a routine dialogue between the U.S. military and the Ukrainian military: “This event allows us to better help Ukrainian pilots improve their capabilities. They will not fly any aircraft during the event.” , but will use the emulator on the access trip.”

The official also said. There is no new information on whether the U.S. will supply Ukraine with F-16s, and the U.S. has no plans to expand this training activity.

Reuters reported that this was the first time that the U.S.-Ukrainian military had carried out such an activity, but other allies had conducted similar activities before. Pentagon officials did not say how long the two Ukrainians were at the U.S. military base in Tucson.

Pentagon official: Training to fly the F-16 is too long and expensive

Training in the use and maintenance of military equipment has been an important indicator of potential transfers. CNN reported that although there is currently no indication that the United States is conducting fighter jet training for Ukrainians, the above-mentioned activities indicate that the United States has not completely closed the door to providing F-16 fighter jets.

Undersecretary of Defense for Policy Colin Kahl told House lawmakers at a recent hearing that the U.S. does not provide any training for Ukrainians to fly the F-16. The hearing focused on overseeing the nearly $32 billion in military aid the Biden administration has provided to Ukraine since the Russian invasion, which includes the provision of drones, long-range artillery systems and air defense systems.

Deputy Secretary of Defense Colin Kahl



Carr said the 18 months it takes to train Ukrainian pilots to fly the F-16 is too long and too expensive. ‘, Kach said at the hearing.

Ukraine has been asking the United States for fighter jets. In recent days, senior Ukrainian officials have begun a public lobbying campaign that the jets are needed to fend off Russian missile and drone attacks.

But U.S. and allied officials have been skeptical of supplying the jets, arguing that it would be impractical because flying them requires extensive training and because Russian air defenses can easily shoot them down.

Earlier, when asked whether the United States would provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets, US President Biden’s answer was “no”.

Early in the war, the United States also believed that supplying Ukraine with new fighter jets would lead to an escalation of tensions between NATO and Russia.

Germany and other countries have no intention of supplying fighter jets to Ukraine

Germany last week completely ruled out sending fighter jets to Ukraine, while British government officials have also said they do not think sending fighter jets to Ukraine is realistic. The leaders of the Netherlands and Poland also appeared reluctant when asked whether to provide Ukraine with F-16 fighter jets.

Colin Carr told the hearing that the Ukrainians could end up with a British Whirlwind, a (Sweden) Gripen or a (French) Mirage, “so you wouldn’t want to train them to use the F -16”.

(CNN, Reuters)

