A few days ago, NVIDIA released the GeForce 531.18 WHQL graphics card driver. This upgrade not only brings optimization to games such as “Atomic Heart”, but also implements RTX VSR (Video Super Resolution) video technology, which can be improved through AI technology. In-browser video resolution, including live content.

RTX VSR technology can not only improve the quality of network video, but also improve the resolution, from 360p to 4K.

If you want to use VSR technology, you need an RTX 30 series or RTX 40 series graphics card, and the RTX 20 series will have to wait for a while before it will be launched.

The graphics card driver version is 531.18 or above, and the latest version of the Chrome browser is also prepared. The current version is version 110.0.5481.178.

The driver this time is very good, but many players also reported that the computer is inexplicably changed, and the CPU usage is too high, especially the container process (container) in the driver.After logging in to the system or ending the game, it may account for more than 10% of the CPU usage.

This problem still needs to be backed by the GeForce 531.18 WHQL driver. Users can roll back to the previous driver to temporarily solve this problem, and wait for NVIDIA to fix it later.