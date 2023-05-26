Chinese Special Envoy Li Hui Visits Russia, EU Calls on China to Urge Russia to Withdraw Troops

26.05.2023



After visiting Ukraine, Germany, the European Union, etc., Chinese special envoy Li Hui visited Russia on Friday. The European Union has called on China to use its influence to push Russia to withdraw its troops from Ukraine.

(Deutsche Welle Chinese website)Chinese envoyLi Hui arrived in Moscow on Friday for a visit and held talks with Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov.Previously, under the framework of the trip to Europe, Li Hui hadvisit ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, etc. Beijing has appointed Li Hui as its special envoy to seek a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine.

Li Hui was the Chinese ambassador to Moscow. Since Russia invaded Ukraine,Diplomatic and economic ties between China and Russia strengthen。BeijingIt also refused to condemn Russia. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said after a meeting with Li last week that Kiev would not accept a “lost territory” solution.

EU expects China to prompt “Russia to withdraw troops immediately and unconditionally”

EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borell said in Brussels on Thursday that the bloc expected China to work on “immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Russian troops and military equipment from all of Ukraine”. Earlier, Borrell’s deputy Mora held talks with Li Hui on a political solution to the Ukrainian conflict.

During the talks, Mora and Li Hui discussed the possibility of a “just and lasting peace”, according to Agence France-Presse. Mora said Ukraine had the right to defend itself and that the EU was willing to support the country “for a long time”. The two agreed to “maintain communication” and continue to work for “sustainable peace” in Ukraine.

Germany made a similar call

A spokesman for the German Foreign Ministry said: “The German side calls on China to exert influence on Russia, immediately stop the war of aggression, and completely withdraw from Ukraine.” In addition, the German side also stated that China should use its influence to stop Russia from irresponsible The intensification of nuclear rhetoric and any nuclear direction. Michaelis hopes that China will express its condemnation of Russia’s aggression. In the view of the German government, a just and lasting peace can only be achieved if Ukraine’s sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity are respected along the 1991 borders, which include the Crimea peninsula, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Belarusian leadersLukashenko announced that Russia has begun transferring nuclear weapons to the country. Belarus is adjacent to the European Union. Russia’s move may lead to further escalation of tensions in the Ukraine conflict.

Russian Vice President Dmitry Medvedev said on Thursday there were three possible outcomes of the conflict in Ukraine. The outcome he wants is for the western part of Ukraine to be divided among various EU countries, the eastern part to Russia, and the residents of the central part to vote on whether to join Russia. He wrote on telegram that this will ensure that the conflict does not reignite for a long time. If an independent part of Ukraine joins the European Union or NATO, a resumption of the conflict must be expected and could “become a full-blown third world war,” he said.

(German News Agency, AFP)

