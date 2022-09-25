Original title: Chinese women’s volleyball team 3-0 Argentina welcomes the World Championships, Yuan Xinyue: This is just the beginning

Data map of the Chinese women’s volleyball competition (the picture comes from the official website of the FIVB)

On the evening of September 25th, Beijing time, the 2022 World Women’s Volleyball Championship entered the second match day of the group stage. The Chinese women’s volleyball team faced Argentina in their first game. In the end, the girls won three straight games, 3-0 (25-23, 25-22 and 25-20) victory over their opponents and got a good start.

“It’s just a beginning,” Yuan Xinyue, the captain of the Chinese women’s volleyball team, first said in English when she accepted the moment after the game, and then she emphasized that the two sides had mutual constraints in this game, “It was a wonderful game.”

“We will continue to do our best!” Yuan Xinyue said at the end when asked what she wanted to say to domestic fans. Then she repeated it in English, “We’ll keep doing better.”

On the evening of the 27th, Beijing time, the Chinese women’s volleyball team will face the Colombian team, the second opponent in the group stage.

