Chino Flores’ running mate would have stolen part of the donations from the diaspora

May 28, 2023, 19:35 pm

Manuel “El Chino” Flores’ running mate, Werner Marroquín, was accused by the former president under the FMLN banner and fugitive from Salvadoran justice, Mauricio Funes, of having stolen donations from the diaspora.

«I tell you that Werner Marroquín (Chino’s running mate) stole part of the donations from the diaspora when I was a candidate. And that mobster intends to lead the FMLN as part of the presidential formula?”, were the words of Funes.

Manuel “El Chino” Flores and Werner Marroquín made their registration official for the presidential candidacy for the internal elections of the leftist party on May 27, with the aim of participating in the 2024 elections.



