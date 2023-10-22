Chocó: 9,443 identity documents not claimed

⮚ Of the 9,443 identity documents, 4,209 correspond to citizenship cards and 5,234 to identity cards.

⮚ To claim identity documents, holder citizens can go to the Registry headquarters where they processed the document, from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

⮚ The citizenship card is the only valid document to exercise the right to vote in the territorial elections on October 29. Taking into account that territorial elections will be held on Sunday, October 29, and the citizenship card is the only valid document to exercise the right to vote, the National Registry of Civil Status in the department of Chocó invites citizens who processed their card to personally approach the headquarters of the Registry where they carried out the procedure to claim their document.

At the headquarters of the Registry in the department of Chocó there are a total of 9,443 identity documents that are ready to be claimed by their holders, of which, 4,209 correspond to citizenship cards and 5,234 to identity cards.

In the case of the identity card, this can be requested by the holder or by the parents of the minor, proving their degree of consanguinity with the copy of the civil birth registry of the minor or with the citizenship card of the father or the mother.

The hours of attention to the public at the headquarters of the Registry are from Monday to Friday from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. You can also check the status of the document processing virtually, through the website of the Registry. entity: