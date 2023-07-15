Chocó: a new species of spider

26
In 2020, researchers A. Sánchez-Ruiz, AD Brescovit & AB Bonaldo announced the existence of a new genus and a new species of two-eyed spider Nopsma, collected in Capurganá, Aandí, Chocó.
Initially, an error was presented in the data label of the collected male specimens and it was noted that they had been located in Macagual, department of Caquetá, and for this reason they named this species Nopsma Florencia.
Belongs to the family Caponiidae (Araneae)
