Football: Sampdoria, the Ferrero – Football appeal will be discussed on 25 July

The emergency appeal to the Court of Companies of Genoa filed by the former owner of Sampdoria Massimo Ferrero asking to stop future capital increases will be discussed on July 25th. However, it filters from the club of the new owners Andrea Radrizzani and Matteo Manfredi great annoyance for what is considered as a disruptive maneuver by Ferrero aimed at blocking future capital injections and therefore creating disturbances with respect to the counterpart of the debt restructuring plan by the Court of Genoa.

