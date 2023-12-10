Home » Chocó achieved a bronze medal in the national archery tournament
Chocó achieved a national archery bronze medal in the National Archery Development Championship at the South American Field of the Belén Sports Unit, Medellín.

The author of this Chocoan achievement was the talented Yelen Yisela Mina “I am very proud, very happy to give a medal to my department and I am very happy, very excited. “I am speechless,” she said.

The Chocó archers and their coach merged into a hug and did not hide their happiness for this achievement that occurred despite the difficulties of training in Quibdó.

“We have very little sports equipment, we also lack stages because we practice on a soccer field. Sometimes we are in training and the soccer team arrives and we have to get out of one,” said coach Yugner Pérez.

The great meaning of this medal for them was evident in the tears that all of Yelen’s colleagues shed. “Of happiness because in the two years I have been here we had not won a medal,” Yoiler Calvo said through tears.

It is the first time that Chocó travels with six athletes to a national archery championship.

