Home News Chocó ombudsmen urge improvement of schools
News

Chocó ombudsmen urge improvement of schools

by admin
Chocó ombudsmen urge improvement of schools

The Association of Municipal Representatives of the Department of Chocó (ASOPERCHO), expresses its great concern at the systematic violations of the fundamental right to education, to our students from the different primary, basic and secondary education institutions of the Department of Chocó.

We call on the entities of the central, departmental and municipal level, to exercise the actions that may take place and effectively guarantee the rights of our student population, especially those related to physical plant, connectivity and endowment.

See also  Renmin University of China won 4 major research projects for teachers of ideological and political theory courses in colleges and universities in 2022—China Education Online

You may also like

Ex-Hofer boss Helm heads Saudi retail group

Electricity supply will be closed tomorrow Sunday 5th...

Anuel celebrates that his song in response to...

Rendi-Wagner “hurts” result, SPÖ Upper Austria does not...

Renowned actor Qavi Khan passed away

Tribute to Hugo Chávez, 10 years after his...

A month after the earthquake: “The future is...

A recipe for crab cutlets from nutritionist Kateryna...

How would the payment of Sunday and holidays...

“Visiting Scholar Program” of the TU Chemnitz enables...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy