The Association of Municipal Representatives of the Department of Chocó (ASOPERCHO), expresses its great concern at the systematic violations of the fundamental right to education, to our students from the different primary, basic and secondary education institutions of the Department of Chocó.

We call on the entities of the central, departmental and municipal level, to exercise the actions that may take place and effectively guarantee the rights of our student population, especially those related to physical plant, connectivity and endowment.