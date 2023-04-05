Home News Choi Jeong-yoon, angry at the illegal filming of the movie ‘Rebound’… “I’m sorry, I didn’t know” Apology
News

Choi Jeong-yoon, angry at the illegal filming of the movie ‘Rebound’… “I’m sorry, I didn’t know” Apology

by admin
Choi Jeong-yoon, angry at the illegal filming of the movie ‘Rebound’… “I’m sorry, I didn’t know” Apology

(Source = Choi Jeong-yoon SNS)

Actor Choi Jeong-yoon apologized for illegal filming of the movie ‘Rebound’.

On the 5th, Choi Jung-yoon posted on his Instagram, “I’m sorry. I didn’t know,” he said, bowing his head about the recently posted illegal filming.

Previously, Choi Jeong-yoon said, “It’s crazy. He cried out loud and came out. My son, Ki-bum, is cool.”

It is illegal to film a movie that is being screened in a movie theater and post it on social media. Article 104-6 (Prohibition of Recording of Cinematographic Works) of the Cinematographic Works Act stipulates that ‘no one shall record or publically transmit a video work protected by copyright at a movie theater, etc., using a recording device without the permission of the owner of copyright.’ is stipulated.

As netizens pointed out, Choi Jeong-yoon also couldn’t hide his embarrassment, and deleted the problem photo with an apology.

Meanwhile, the movie ‘Rebound’ is a 2012 Busan Joongang High School basketball team based on the true story. .

Choi Jeong-yoon also appeared as Kibum’s mother.

See also  Stocks: Beware of meme stocks - 03/05/2023

You may also like

Treuchtlingen | Spectacular car chase at train station

The Kremlin: Russia needs additional measures to ensure...

Driver and serial rapist was captured in Colombia

McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan...

Clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque: fear of new escalation...

Kaleidoscope

Lawsuit dismissed: Porn star has to pay Trump’s...

Researchers keep pace with the issue of the...

Alto Baudó: 50 tons of food in humanitarian...

Tomb-sweeping Festival Kueh Piaoxiang civilized family to create...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy