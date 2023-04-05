(Source = Choi Jeong-yoon SNS)

Actor Choi Jeong-yoon apologized for illegal filming of the movie ‘Rebound’.

On the 5th, Choi Jung-yoon posted on his Instagram, “I’m sorry. I didn’t know,” he said, bowing his head about the recently posted illegal filming.

Previously, Choi Jeong-yoon said, “It’s crazy. He cried out loud and came out. My son, Ki-bum, is cool.”

It is illegal to film a movie that is being screened in a movie theater and post it on social media. Article 104-6 (Prohibition of Recording of Cinematographic Works) of the Cinematographic Works Act stipulates that ‘no one shall record or publically transmit a video work protected by copyright at a movie theater, etc., using a recording device without the permission of the owner of copyright.’ is stipulated.

As netizens pointed out, Choi Jeong-yoon also couldn’t hide his embarrassment, and deleted the problem photo with an apology.

Meanwhile, the movie ‘Rebound’ is a 2012 Busan Joongang High School basketball team based on the true story. .

Choi Jeong-yoon also appeared as Kibum’s mother.