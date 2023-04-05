Home News Kaleidoscope
News

Kaleidoscope

by admin
Kaleidoscope

Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela

April 5, 2023 – 5:00 AM

no obamacare

the former minister Fernando Ruiz brought up the “Article 49 of the Constitution: our current health system is public. Another thing is that there is private participation, which is protected by the Charter. Comparing with the United States is a mistake, that system is private. From the US system to the Colombian system there are many Obamacare distances”.

more investment

He Treasury stressed yesterday that “Foreign Direct Investment flows to sectors other than oil and mining have been very dynamic, as a result of the entry into the financial and business services sector, which showed an annual growth of 130%.”

health reform

In response to President Gustavo Petro, the Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove Valenciaheld that “We have been building a health system that is going well for 30 years, but we still need to make progress in rural Colombia, where what has been proposed has not worked. Your government must propose a model for that, and you will find many willing to the social pact”.

Trump case judge

See also  The 2023 Lei Feng Spirit Forum opened on March 5th and released the "New Era and New Lei Feng" declaration- Focus Today- Hunan Online

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedapointed out yesterday that “It is very honorable that it is a judge of Colombian origin, Juan Manuel Merchán, who is responsible for imputing charges against former President Donald Trump. He has a great responsibility to show that powerful politicians must also abide by the impartial call of justice.

votes for matches

Given the complaints about some government actions to get votes in favor of the health reform, the senator for Cambio Radical, david lunahe asked the “Minister Carolina Corcho, is this true? Why hasn’t she come out to explain herself? Are you exchanging votes for budget items? They say that the reforms are to ‘change’ the country, but they continue to practice the same tricks. The joke tells itself”.

underground subway

Former councilor and former mayoral candidate, Hollman Morrispointed out that “justice is that the construction of the underground metro begins now, which is the project that has all the studies and is the best mobility proposal for Bogotá”.

You may also like

Sports press also fulfills a dream

Treuchtlingen | Spectacular car chase at train station

The Kremlin: Russia needs additional measures to ensure...

Driver and serial rapist was captured in Colombia

McCarthy: Hardline US House speaker to meet Taiwan...

Clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque: fear of new escalation...

Choi Jeong-yoon, angry at the illegal filming of...

Lawsuit dismissed: Porn star has to pay Trump’s...

Researchers keep pace with the issue of the...

Alto Baudó: 50 tons of food in humanitarian...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy