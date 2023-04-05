Kaleidoscope

Jose Penuela



April 5, 2023 – 5:00 AM

no obamacare

the former minister Fernando Ruiz brought up the “Article 49 of the Constitution: our current health system is public. Another thing is that there is private participation, which is protected by the Charter. Comparing with the United States is a mistake, that system is private. From the US system to the Colombian system there are many Obamacare distances”.

Article 49 of the Constitution: our current health system is public. Another thing is that there is private participation, which is protected by the Charter. Comparing with the United States is a mistake, that system is private. From the US system to the Colombian system there are many Obamacare distances pic.twitter.com/fE4kZf2Uep — Fernando Ruiz (@Fruizgomez) April 4, 2023

more investment

He Treasury stressed yesterday that “Foreign Direct Investment flows to sectors other than oil and mining have been very dynamic, as a result of the entry into the financial and business services sector, which showed an annual growth of 130%.”

Foreign Direct Investment flows to sectors other than oil and mining have been very dynamic, as a result of the entry into the financial and business services sector, which showed an annual growth of 130%. #DatosEconómicos #FinanzasSanas pic.twitter.com/wyjM9nn8zw — MinHacienda (@MinHacienda) April 4, 2023

health reform

In response to President Gustavo Petro, the Senator of the Democratic Center, Dove Valenciaheld that “We have been building a health system that is going well for 30 years, but we still need to make progress in rural Colombia, where what has been proposed has not worked. Your government must propose a model for that, and you will find many willing to the social pact”.

We have spent 30 years building a health system that is going well, but we still need to make progress in rural Colombia, where what has been proposed has not worked. Your government must propose a model for that, and you will find many willing to the social pact. — Paloma Valencia L (@PalomaValenciaL) April 4, 2023

Trump case judge

The Senator of the Democratic Pole, ivan cepedapointed out yesterday that “It is very honorable that it is a judge of Colombian origin, Juan Manuel Merchán, who is responsible for imputing charges against former President Donald Trump. He has a great responsibility to show that powerful politicians must also abide by the impartial call of justice.

It is very honorable that it is a judge of Colombian origin, Juan Manuel Merchán, who is responsible for imputing charges against former President Donald Trump. He has a great responsibility to show that powerful politicians must also abide by the impartial call of justice. — Iván Cepeda Castro (@IvanCepedaCast) April 4, 2023

votes for matches

Given the complaints about some government actions to get votes in favor of the health reform, the senator for Cambio Radical, david lunahe asked the “Minister Carolina Corcho, is this true? Why hasn’t she come out to explain herself? Are you exchanging votes for budget items? They say that the reforms are to ‘change’ the country, but they continue to practice the same tricks. The joke tells itself”.

Minister @carolinacorcho is this true? Why hasn’t he come out to explain? Are you exchanging votes for budget items? They say that the reforms are to ‘change’ the country, but they continue to practice the same tricks. The joke tells itself. pic.twitter.com/ZRI0mfaVhs — David Luna (@lunadavid) April 3, 2023

underground subway

Former councilor and former mayoral candidate, Hollman Morrispointed out that “justice is that the construction of the underground metro begins now, which is the project that has all the studies and is the best mobility proposal for Bogotá”.