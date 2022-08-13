A 45-year-old was shot dead at the entrance to a factory in Foggiano, Marina di Lesina. As far as we know, the shooting took place between the swimmers. The victim has a criminal record. The investigations are conducted by the carabinieri.

The shooting took place outside the Lido ‘Holiday’ in Punta Pietre neri. According to initial reports, 6 gunshots were fired, three of which reached the victim and killed her. On the spot the 118 operators and the carabinieri for the first surveys.

“We heard the screams and then we saw a person slumped on the ground. It all happened in a few moments, we don’t know anything else.” This is what they report from the beach. “The shooting – they explain from the beach – took place in the parking lot”.