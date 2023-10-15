Christian Couple’s Shooting Death Trial Results in Unexpected Turn of Events

Headline: Father of Slain Christian Couple Faces Charges in Illegal Arms Trafficking Case

Subtitle: Marino Antonio Muñoz Concepción accused of purchasing firearms to be used during court hearings

Villa Altagracia, [Date] – The Collegiate Court of Villa Altagracia delivered its verdict on Friday, bringing justice to the shooting death of Elisa Muñoz and Joel Eusebio Díaz, a Christian couple traveling on the Duarte highway in March 2021.

As family members gathered in the courtroom, one individual drew attention – Marino Antonio Muñoz Concepción, Elisa’s father. Since last March, he has been in custody under a three-month preventive detention, which has been extended by seven months. Marino’s life took a sharp turn after the loss of his daughter, now facing criminal proceedings for illegal arms trafficking. He is accused of purchasing high-caliber firearms in a Philadelphia gun store with the intention of smuggling them back to the country through a shipping company.

The prosecution alleges that these weapons were meant to be used on March 2, the day of a hearing against the police officers involved in his daughter and son-in-law’s deaths. During Friday’s hearing, Marino sat with a fallen face, trembling, and handcuffed hands, and exhibited a palpable sense of helplessness.

Emerita Marte, Elisa’s mother, shared her observations from the courtroom, stating, “He was sick, I was sitting next to him, and he just lowered his head and was kind of nervous because he made a movement with his hands, like when you feel such great helplessness.”

Despite Marino being in police custody, he has diligently attended each hearing related to his daughter’s case. However, according to Marte, there has been no progress or updates regarding his own investigation since his preventive detention in March.

“They have not told him anything yet, nor have they made an appointment for him for anything like they do after time, nothing, absolutely nothing. They have not made an appointment or anything,” Marte denounced, highlighting the lack of communication that has left Marino in limbo regarding his case.

The accusation asserts that the firearms were sent from Pennsylvania under the name “Andrea” and were intended for Ronny Muñoz to receive in the Dominican Republic. It is alleged that these weapons were intended for use on March 2 during the court hearings. Marino Antonio Muñoz Concepción had acquired an AM-15 rifle, black, caliber 5.56MM Multi Cal, series 20169667, and an XD-9 brand pistol, black, caliber 9MM, series D211756, along with two magazines and several 9MM caliber capsules.

Consequently, the Public Ministry has filed charges against Marino Antonio Muñoz Concepción and/or Ronny Muñoz for violating criminal types 6 numeral 1 and 2, 66 paragraph V 68, 70, 71, 73, and 77 of Law 631-16 on Control and Regulation of Weapons, Ammunition, and Related Materials.

The legal proceedings surrounding this case will continue as the investigation unfolds, casting a further spotlight on the tragic deaths of Elisa Muñoz and Joel Eusebio Díaz and the subsequent legal implications faced by Elisa’s father.

