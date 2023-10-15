Emirates Airlines Launches ‘One Device’ Program: Equipping Cabin Crew with Apple Devices for Enhanced Passenger Experience and Performance

Emirates Airlines is taking luxury and excellence to new heights with its latest program. The airline has invested over 32 million dirhams (8.7 million euros) to equip more than 20,000 cabin crew members with Apple devices through its ‘One Device’ initiative.

This groundbreaking program aims to revolutionize onboard technology and enhance the passenger experience. Over 7,000 Emirates cabin crew members will be provided with iPhones on all 450 daily flights across the global network. By incorporating Apple technology into their daily routines, the cabin crew can offer personalized service with greater efficiency and accuracy.

Emirates has a track record of pushing the boundaries of service quality. It has collaborated closely with its internal IT teams to develop customized applications based on traveler feedback. These apps have improved various aspects of the in-flight experience like simplifying meal ordering in Business Class and providing real-time flight connection and schedule information.

However, this program goes beyond enhancing the passenger experience. It also focuses on improving cabin crew performance and safety. Emirates ensures that its crew members have access to 24-hour support and ongoing training on how to maximize the potential of these devices. This commitment to training and support ensures that passengers are in capable and knowledgeable hands throughout their journey.

Emirates is not alone in recognizing the benefits of integrating Apple technology into airline operations. American Airlines and United Airlines have also embraced this trend. American Airlines plans to replace all mobile devices used by frontline employees with new iPhone and iPad models, while United Airlines has deployed over 120,000 Apple devices among its workforce.

The ‘One Device’ program by Emirates Airlines signifies a significant investment towards technological advancements within the aviation industry. The move not only caters to passenger needs but also enhances the efficiency and skills of the cabin crew. This commitment to excellence sets Emirates apart as a leader in luxury air travel.

Share this: Facebook

X

